When Dakota Meyer filed for divorce from Bristol Palin in February, he cited “discord or conflict of personalities.” But the 30-year-old put it more plainly in his Instagram Story on Monday, August 6: “She wasn’t happy with me, so it’s for the best.”

The reveal came when Meyer answered a fan question about why he and his 27-year-old ex-wife broke up after a year and a half of marriage. When another Instagram follower asked him for advice about navigating a divorce, he said, “You can try everything and give the person all you have and if they don’t choose to see good in you it’s out of your control. Know when enough is enough.”

With the divorce behind him, however, the former Marine said he is “probably the happiest man on the face of the planet.” He also gave props to his children with Palin, 2-year-old Sailor and 15-month-old Atlee.

“Both of my girls have got me through so much but Sailor is what turned me into a man and made me not just want to be better but to make the commitment I’d do whatever it took to be the best dad ever,” he wrote on a photo of Sailor asleep on his shoulder.

Meyer’s Instagram Story comes nearly a week after Palin hosted her own Instagram Q&A, confirming she was “freshly divorced” and speculating she’ll be “single forever.”

Meanwhile, Palin has joined the cast of Teen Mom OG. As Us Weekly exclusively reported, she’ll be earning $250,000 for her first season on the show, with $50,000 options for second and third seasons.

Despite those paychecks, the reality star revealed in her Q&A she “100 percent” feels anxiety about her post-divorce finances. “I think you’d have to be just sooo hooked up financially NOT to worry,” she added. “It’s an intimidating thing … Going to be a humbling experience.”

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!