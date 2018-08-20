Get ready for a wild ride! Bristol Palin is ready to take on her new role as a Teen Mom OG cast member, and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look at the upcoming season.

In the sneak peek clip from the MTV reality show, Palin, 27, can be seen sitting at a table with her mom, politician Sarah Palin. “I was a teen mom,” she says as the video begins. “My life is not perfect at all.”

“Amen,” her mom replies as the clip cuts to a scene where the Alaskan native — who split from husband Dakota Meyer in February — can be heard exclaiming, “I want to do what’s best for my kids.” The new season of Teen Mom OG is set to premiere on Monday, October 1.

Us Weekly confirmed on July 19 that Palin — who is a mom of three — would be joining the cast of the popular reality show. The following day, she took to Instagram to share her excitement.

“I am excited to join MTV’s Teen Mom OG,” Palin wrote alongside an Instagram photo with her children and three cameramen. “I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey.”

Palin first made headlines in 2008 at age 17 when she and her ex-fiancé, Levi Johnston, announced they were expecting a child during her mom’s run for vice president alongside Senator John McCain. The mom-to-be was only 17 at the time. Palin and Johnston later split for good in 2010 and share 9-year-old son Tripp. As Us Weekly previously reported, Johnston and his wife, Sunny, will appear on Teen Mom OG.

The Dancing With the Stars alum went on to wed Meyer in 2016 They share two kids, Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 14 months. Their divorce was finalized in early August.

