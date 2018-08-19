It’s a family affair! One month after Bristol Palin announced that she’s joining the cast of Teen Mom OG, it was revealed that her ex-fiancé, Levi Johnston, and his wife, Sunny, will be making an appearance on show.

In a series of Instagrams’ “ask me a question” Stories on Saturday, August 18, a follower asked Sunny if she and Levi were going to be on the MTV reality series. The realtor simply responded, “yes.”

However, she later added that the pair will not be joining as official cast members. “Nope!” she responded when another follower inquired. “Never been a teen mom. Hubby was a teen dad though.”

Though it’s unclear how big a presence they will have on the show, Palin — who shares 9-year-old son Tripp with Levi — has recently been open about her admiration for his parenting. It’s a contrast to the headlines they made after their final breakup in 2010 and subsequent bitter custody battle over their son.

Palin most recently gushed over Tripp and his bond with his father in an Instagram post. “So proud of my son, and super thankful for his dad and step mom for providing him with such incredible life learning experiences at such a young age!!” she wrote alongside a photo of the father-son duo fist-bumping alongside a moose that they’d killed on a hunting trip. “#provider #fillingthefreezer (and please before you start calling peta – remember where your beef/chicken come from.. it doesn’t get more organic than this)”

Palin and Johnston were thrust into the media spotlight during the 2008 presidential election when Bristol’s pregnancy was revealed as her mom, Sarah Palin, ran for vice president alongside Senator John McCain. The mom-to-be was only 17 at the time.

The former couple broke off their first engagement in 2009, just three months after the birth of Tripp, but later reconciled and gave it another try in 2010. Three weeks after announcing they were engaged for a second time, they called it quits for good.

Levi went on to marry Sunny in 2010 and welcome two daughters, while Bristol married Dakota Meyer and had two kids. Their divorce was finalized in August.

