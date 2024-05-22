Bunnie Xo is laying down the law after catching husband Jelly Roll‘s daughter, Bailee, sneaking out of the family’s house.

“Grounded for life jk,” Bunnie, 44, wrote via TikTok on Tuesday, May 21, sharing a video set to My Chemical Romance’s “Teenagers.”

In the clip, Bunnie shook her head before the camera panned to 16-year-old Bailee. The teen jokingly scratched her head and shrugged her shoulders. Bunnie then uploaded home security footage of Bailee attempting to leave the house with a friend at 1:20 in the morning earlier this month.

According to Bunnie, the couple’s security detail promptly sent “them right back home” moments later.

Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord), 39, shares Bailee with a past partner. He learned of his daughter’s arrival when he was in prison in 2008 while serving a conviction for drug dealing.

“A guard knocks on my cell door mid-afternoon during lockdown. He goes, ‘You had a kid today,’” Jelly Roll told Billboard in June 2023. “I’ve never had nothing in life that urged me in the moment to know that I had to do something different. I have to figure this out right now.”

The country singer, who also shares 7-year-old son Noah Buddy with an ex named Melisa, has primary custody of Bailee. After Jelly Roll married Bunnie in 2016, she helped him with parenting duties.

“You’re talking about a woman that came in and took a child that was soon to be born and a child that [we were] soon to have full custody of,” he further told Billboard of Bunnie. “I would have never got custody of my daughter without her. I wouldn’t have had the stability or the money.”

Bailee turned 16 last month with Jelly Roll and Bunnie gifting her a brand-new truck to celebrate. They also had an impromptu party during his headlining set at Stagecoach.

“This might seem a little more corny, but I had to get cool dad points,” Jelly Roll said during the April 26 set, inviting Bunnie and Bailee to join him on stage. “I took my daughter out of school today and I flew her to California for this show. Don’t tell her teacher.”

The singer added at the time, “I don’t wanna put her on blast, but my baby girl is 15 years old, and in like 10 days, she’ll be 16 years old. I see some of y’all little cowboys getting smiles, stop it. I’m looking at you. I see you.”