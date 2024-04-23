Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie Xo, is speaking out about the cyberbullying he’s faced on social media.

“My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f—king weight. And, like, that makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby,” Bunnie Xo, 44, (real name Alyssa DeFord) said during a clip from an upcoming episode of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast shared via her TikTok page on Tuesday, April 23. The full episode drops on Wednesday, April 24.

“My husband doesn’t show it to you guys, but I’m gonna have a very vulnerable moment here — it hurts him,” Bunnie Xo continued. “The internet can say whatever the f—k they want about you, and they say, ‘Well, you’re a celebrity, you’re supposed to be able to handle it.’ No the f—k we’re not.”

The model then pointed out that cyberbullying can have serious consequences.

“Do you know how many people kill themselves from being bullied a year? Like, enough is enough,” she said. “Don’t bully people because you never know where they are mentally.”

Jelly Roll, 39, (real name Jason DeFord), married Bunnie Xo in 2016, and he has been candid about his weight struggles over the years.

“In 2015 I weighed over 500 lbs. Not sure how much, the [doctor’s] scale only weighed to 500 lbs. They suggested I go to a meat processor or truck stop to get my actual weight. It was one of the most embarrassing days of my life,” the country singer wrote via Instagram in August 2018.

He went on to detail his experience losing “roughly 200 lbs” before gaining 60 lbs back while touring.

“All I’ve ever known was being fat, and I’m f—king miserable. I wanna sky dive, bungee jump, ride a bull, parasail, ride roller coasters, I want to LIVE a normal life and have a normal relationship with food,” he continued.

More recently, Jelly Roll celebrated a win in his weight loss journey.

“I’m probably down 70-something pounds,” he told People earlier this month. “I’ve been really kicking ass, man. I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I’m eating healthy right now.”

The musician added that he plans to lose another “100-and-something” pounds.

“I feel really good,” he said. “If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I’m going to feel like by the time I go on tour.”

Despite Bunnie Xo’s statements about Jelly Roll getting “off the internet,” he shared Instagram updates as recently as April 9. In February, he gave his wife a shout-out via the social media platform.

“We don’t really do the Valentine’s Day thing … flowers, posts, love letters, etc is a constant in our relationship. But I will never miss an opportunity to show this beautiful woman off, so if this is another excuse to show everyone how amazing and beautiful you are, Happy Valentine’s Day,” he wrote alongside a photo of the couple strolling hand in hand.

The twosome met at one of Jelly Roll’s shows in 2015 and tied the knot at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas the following year. Bunnie Xo is a stepmom to Jelly Roll’s two children from previous relationships: daughter Bailee Ann, 15, and son Noah, 7. Jelly Roll has praised his wife for embracing her role as a stepmom.

“It takes a special kind of woman to raise a kid that isn’t her child and still treat the child as if she was. Bunnie is that special woman,” he wrote via Facebook in May 2020. “Outside of the social media, outside of the podcast, and all the business endeavors she does and helps me with, Bunnie is a beautiful soul. … I have truly been blessed with the best partner I could’ve asked for in life. You are the epitome of a good mom and deserve more credit than anyone because you didn’t have to step up to the plate the way you did.”