Cameran Eubanks Explains Why She Doesn’t Want More Kids: ‘I’m Good’

Perfectly happy with Palmer! Cameran Eubanks isn’t ready to give her and husband Jason Wimberly’s 4-year-old daughter a sibling.

“I’m not going to lie, I do [miss having a baby],” the Southern Charm star, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly recently while promoting her Tuckernuck collection. “When I see a baby, like, 6 or 7 months old, that’s the best age. I do get a little ping in my ovary, but then reality sets in.”

The reality star explained that she doesn’t want to “start all over” with a newborn, adding, “I’m to the age now where you can sit and stay seated at the beach. And I enjoy that. … I’m good.”

For now, the Bravo personality is loving life with Palmer, gushing to Us about the “super smart” toddler.

“Her vocabulary is crazy,” the South Carolina native said. “Sometimes she’ll say a word and I’m like, ‘I have no idea where you got that from.’ She’s big into puzzles. We’re learning how to write her name right now. She’s a little kid. She’s not a baby anymore.”

The little one “is a good mix” of both of her parents, the One Day You’ll Thank Me author added.

“She’s a total tomboy,” the Real World: San Diego alum explained to Us. “I put her in ballet, and it lasted all of three weeks. I’m learning not to push her into the things that I enjoyed as a kid. She’s definitely more into, like, fishing and more boy-type stuff.”

Eubanks and Wimberly, 46, welcomed their baby girl in November 2017, three years after their wedding. “Palmer Corrine Wimberly touched down,” the new mom wrote via Instagram at the time. “Wildest experience of my life! Jason is recovering and doing well.”

Although Eubanks has her hands full raising the little one, she has also been hard at work with her TNuck.com collection launching on Tuesday, April 26.

“The pieces are all happy pieces,” the Challenge alum gushed to Us. “They’re bright, they’re fun. They are very versatile. So you can transition from, like, going to lunch to a dinner. It was very important to me that they fit a wide range of body types. So I think we accomplished that.”

Eubanks noted that she gravitates toward staple pieces that can be worn for a long time and “not thrown out after one season.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

