Candace Cameron Bure has moved out of Los Angeles.

“Many of you have asked, ‘Did you move?’ Yes,” the Full House alum, who was born in Los Angeles, California, shared via Instagram Story on Saturday, March 24. “‘Why?’ Mostly for security reasons. Also, family dynamics have changed. The kids don’t live in Los Angeles anymore. Mama will go where they go! I travel a lot. The seasons of life.”

Cameron Bure’s move came almost one year after her daughter, Natasha Bure, left California for Texas in August 2023. (Cameron Bure shares daughter Natasha, 25, and sons Lev, 24, and Maksim, 22, with husband Valeri Bure.)

In a video shared by Natasha via YouTube at the time, she explained that she wanted to leave LA to break out of her “little bubble” and open herself to new experiences.

“It’s going to be a challenge for sure, but I think it’ll be a good challenge for me. I know the city really well,” she said. “I have so many friends that I really love, but I want to get out of my comfort zone and try something new.”

She added, “I want to meet new people. I want to learn lessons, I want to grow and I feel like where I am right now in my life, this is like the perfect opportunity to go and get out of my comfort zone and go do something that is different and that I normally wouldn’t do.”

As for Cameron Bure, Great American Family revealed in February that she will star in a new movie franchise, Great American Mysteries, starting with the first installment: The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker. She will be joined by Ginny & Georgia star Aaron Ashmore.

“There’s nothing more exciting for me than being back in the cozy mystery genre,” Cameron Bure said in a statement to Deadline on February 27. “Mysteries are so fun to watch and to try to solve. I hope our faithful fans and audiences fall in love with the townspeople of Sweet River, Texas and Ainsley McGregor’s keen eye for solving mysteries.”

Cameron Bure announced in April 2022 that she had left Hallmark Channel to join Great American Media, where she would have a more active role in curating the network’s programming as Chief Creative Officer.

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” Cameron Bure said in a statement at the time. “I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family.”