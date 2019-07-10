



Happy birthday! Cardi B celebrated her and Offset’s daughter Kulture’s first year with a midnight birthday celebration.

“A little quick 12 o clock turn up,” the rapper, 26, captioned her Wednesday, July 10, Instagram upload. “My baaaaaaaaaaaybeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.”

In the pic, Kulture fed the Grammy winner a cupcake while sitting on a kitchen counter surrounded by colorful desserts and balloons. The 12-month-old rocked a white top and black skirt, while her mom sported a black tank, leggings and a face-full of frosting.

Cardi wore the remnants of the purple and pink dessert in an Instagram Story video. “You my girl, birthday girl,” the New York native said while holding her towel-clad daughter. “Had to wash off that cake out your hair. … We gonna turn up as soon as I get you dressed.”

Her husband, 27, posted a sweet shoutout as well, writing, “YOU ARE SO PERFECT LOVE YOU KK. HAPPY 1st BDAY I LOVE YOU.”

The Hustlers actress and Offset welcomed their little one on July 10, 2018, but announced her arrival the following day with a throwback baby bump pic.

“She is very private about Kulture,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively of the new mom two months later. “Only very close family and friends have met her. [They’re] showing her the ropes. She’s just settling into her mommy duties and loving every second of it. It’s a lot of work, but she doesn’t want a nanny.”

The insider added, “Kulture is being very well taken care of. Cardi is obsessed with her. When she’s traveling, she FaceTimes with her and gets constant updates. Cardi loves working, but also wishes she could spend every second with Kulture. She misses Kulture like crazy when she’s traveling.”

The couple kept Kulture private for a few months following her birth, releasing the first photo of her face five months later.

