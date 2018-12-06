Keeping things in perspective. Cardi B shared the first full-face photo of her 5-month-old daughter, Kulture, whom she shares with her estranged husband, Offset, one day after announcing her split from the Migos rapper.

“My heart,” the “Bodak Yellow” singer, 26, captioned the shot of Kulture sitting calmly in a car seat in a pink coat and matching head wrap and striped bib with a sweet look on her face.

Cardi B announced that she and her husband of a year had split in an Instagram video on Tuesday, December 4. “So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” she said in the clip. “And we are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

“And it’s nobody fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore,” she concluded. “I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Offset, 26, commented on the post at the time, writing, “Y’all won.”

Prior to making the announcement, the Grammy nominee was spotted filming a new music video in Miami on Tuesday, sans her engagement ring.

The former couple has had their share of ups and downs since secretly marrying in September 2017. Earlier this year, Cardi B opened up to about her decision to stay with her husband amid cheating rumors that surfaced months after they wed.

“Why is it a problem that i want to take my time with a decision on my relationship?” she tweeted in January after videos appeared to show him in bed with other women. “why do i have to explain myself? I don’t ask ya why you still with that man that lives with his mom, that don’t pay your bills … Since when you guys had perfect relationship?”

She also spoke to Cosmopolitan about their relationship in April.

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck, like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem,” she said at the time. “I know I look good, I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s–t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life.”

Cardi B and Offset began dating in February 2017. They welcomed Kulture in July 2018.

