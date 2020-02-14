Working motherhood at its finest! Caterina Scorsone breast-fed her daughter Arwen during a day of filming.

“Shooting Grey’s Anatomy. Nursing my baby at work,” the actress, 38, captioned a Thursday, February 13, Instagram upload. “This is what feminist infrastructure looks like; workplaces that support working women, families, children and their development. #humane.”

In the mother-daughter selfie, the Private Practice alum smiled at the camera in a red flannel shirt while her little one fed.

The Canadian star, who also shares Eliza, 7, and Paloma, 3, with her husband, Rob Giles, gave birth to Arwen in December 2019. “Arwen is here!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment.”

The announcement came one month after Scorsone announced that she was pregnant with baby No. 3. “Our Family’s about to get even kookier. #pumpkinintheoven,” she captioned her Addams Family-themed baby bump debut.

Paloma was diagnosed with Down Syndrome after her 2016 birth, and the Missing alum’s concept of motherhood has shifted ever since.

“When Pippa was born, and I realized that she had Down syndrome and she was going to have some physical differences and some cognitive differences … I didn’t know what her capacity would be. It really did send me into a tailspin,” she explained on a March 2019 “Motherly” podcast episode. “If my job is not to equip her to compete and dominate socially, or educationally, or physically or economically … what is a mother? What is my job? [It’s to] keep [Paloma] safe … and make her feel loved.”

Scorsone admitted at the time: “I loved Eliza so much because she was so clever, and she was so beautiful and she was so funny … but all those things were external qualities. It forced me to realize that I was loving my other daughter and everyone, including myself, for absolutely the wrong reason. I was loving people for their external qualities and not for their essence.”

She and Giles wed in 2009.