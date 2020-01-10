A moniker with meaning! Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe gave their daughter, Mia, a special middle name.

“Mia Mejia Lowe,” the graphic designer, 33, wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, January 9. “Mejia is my mom’s maiden name and my sisters and I share Mejia as our middle name too.”

The Washington native, who also shares Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 19 months, with the former Bachelor, 36, went on to share the moniker’s pronunciation, writing, “Meh-Hee-Ya.”

Giudici and Lowe welcomed their baby girl in December. “I’ve always wanted a daddy’s girl and now I’ve got her,” the Bachelorette alum captioned his Instagram reveal. “Mia is healthy, Mama is doing great, and God is so good!”

His wife shared her first mother-daughter selfie with the infant at the time, writing, “Mama, Mia.”

Seven months ahead of the newborn’s arrival, Giudici told Us Weekly exclusively about their family plans — which are right on schedule. “Originally when I met Sean, I wanted five [kids],” the former ABC personality told Us in May. “He’s like, ‘Whoa.’ I’m like, ‘OK, maybe four.’ … I want a girl naturally next and then [to] adopt a girl. Then you get sisters and brothers. I know it’s probably not going to happen, but that’s my ideal.”

Adoption was her husband’s plan in the first place, Giudici told Us, admitting that he “promoted it.” She explained, “He always wanted to adopt. I have no problems with that. I think it will be a beautiful family. We’ll see what happens.”

The former reality stars met and fell in love on season 17 of The Bachelor and tied the knot on live television in January 2014.

“I think the funny thing is, is a lot of times, Catherine and I have to stop and remind each other that we met on The Bachelor and it just seems so absurd because we’re so normal,” Lowe told Us in February. “We don’t do a lot of the Bachelor functions and get-togethers and parties that a lot of those Bachelor alums do. It’s really easy for us because we’re just a regular, married couple with kids.”

Giudici chimed in, “I think we don’t even think of ourselves as a Bachelor couple in that way, anymore. We’re so normal and we’re just living a wonderful life as parents to new kids.”