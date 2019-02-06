Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici still can’t believe they met on The Bachelor.

“I think the funny thing is, is a lot of times, Catherine and I have to stop and remind each other that we met on The Bachelor and it just seems so absurd because we’re so normal,” Lowe, 35, told Us Weekly of how they remain grounded. “We don’t do a lot of the Bachelor functions and get-togethers and parties that a lot of those Bachelor alums do. It’s really easy for us because we’re just a regular, married couple with kids.”

And as one of the show’s longest-lasting couples’, the pair insist they don’t feel any sort of pressure. “We’re married and that’s not going to change till we get old and I die, and then she can remarry a younger guy,” the season 17 Bachelor alum joked.

“I think we don’t even think of ourselves as a Bachelor couple in that way, anymore. We’re so normal and we’re just living a wonderful life as parents to new kids,” Giudici, 32, chimed in.

But even after five years of marriage, the pair, who partnered with Nutrisystem, know how to keep their relationship exciting. “Recently, Sean surprised me with a trip to Paris, which was pretty romantic,” she gushed. “I couldn’t have asked for a better gift from Sean.”

Now that the parents of sons Samuel, 2, and Isaiah, 7 months, celebrated their wedding anniversary on January 26, Valentines Day will probably be a low-key night for them. “We usually go to, like, sushi or something, and then we miss the kids and come back early,” the mom added.

Still, like any other couple, Lowe and Giudici have their turn-ons and turn-offs about each other. For Lowe, “I’m very clean and I love the line, ‘Cluttered house, cluttered mind.’ So when Catherine cleans the house, oh I’m turned on, definitely,” he joked, adding: “It’s the same as her wearing lingerie.”

As for Giudici? “I’m a creative,” she explained. “I like to say that, and that is my excuse for being messy. And I have two children!”

Meanwhile, the Nutrisystem ambassadors are loving watching their boys grow up. “[Samuel] is such a sweet little boy,” Giudici gushed. “He helps his brother, he shares his food with him, his toys, he’s always interested in what’s Isaiah’s doing and they just could not be more obsessed with each other. It is so sweet to see.”

But don’t expect them to be watching The Bachelor anytime soon. “Our kids are not old enough for The Bachelor,” the dad joked. “I’m not sure I’m old enough for The Bachelor!”

So, will there be another baby in their future — perhaps a daughter? Giudici exclaimed: “I would love to have a baby girl!”

For more on Lowe and Giudici’s relationship, watch the video above!

