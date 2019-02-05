The most romantic wedding in Bachelor history? According to Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s nuptials may have nabbed that honor!

“Lauren was his air,” Giudici, 32, told Us Weekly about the season 22 Bachelor couple’s wedding day. “You had never seen a groom that in love with his bride. It was so sweet. Lauren looked beautiful. She had the little baby bump, you couldn’t even tell because she was wearing this beautiful gown. But it was obvious how in love they were with each other and I’m all about love and romance when you’re at a wedding.”

Lowe, 35, added that the Hawaii nuptials were “a lot more intimate” than he originally thought they would be.

“Yeah, I think 75 [guests] and I’m happy we made the cut,” Giudici said about the party size.

Us broke the news last month that Luyendyk Jr., 37, and Burnham, 27, exchanged vows at the scenic Haiku Mill on the island of Maui on January 12. The twosome are also expecting their first child, a baby girl, in June.

Giudici and Lowe, meanwhile, are parents of sons Samuel, 2, and Isaiah, 8 months. The Nutrisystem ambassadors tied the knot in 2014. While the Dancing With the Stars alum became friends with Luyendyk Jr. during season 8 of The Bachelorette, Lowe told Us that the twosome “never give [parenting] advice unless [someone] asked for it.”

“Lauren did say that she wanted to talk to me about parenting, because it’s a new beast and I know that they’re going to be great parents and they’re going to have so much fun as a married couple,” Lowe told Us. “They’ve traveled together, they’ve seen a ton of things and I think this is just a very new, fun chapter for them and I’m excited for them! And if they have any questions, we’re here for them. But you’re not supposed to tell advice unless you’re asked!”

Lowe and Giudici also opened up to Us about how their partnership with Nutrisystem helped them both get back in the shape after becoming parents.

“The first baby, it wasn’t as difficult to lose the weight. Second baby, it’s a whole other ball game,” Lowe explained. “It’s been eight months since I’ve had Isaiah, I’m ready to get back on track, feeling good and looking good, especially, you know, summer is always coming. So you have to be ready for that and I just want to have some easy, great, healthy choices that are good, because I’m always busy. So Nutrisystem is really good because it offers a lot of flexibility within your diet and your lifestyle, but it has so many great options to choose from in terms of all the products and snacks. I mean, it has everything covered. So it just seemed like a no brainier.”

“Having two kids is always a really great excuse to eat poorly,” Lowe added. “So we’ve definitely gotten in the habit of ordering Thai food and pizza and Chinese food and stuff like that, so I want to get back to where I feel really good about myself, especially because summertime’s approaching, so being at the beach, the pool. I just, you know, I need to be more healthy and Nutrisystem makes it very easy.”

For more from Lowe and Giudici — including their advice for current Bachelor Colton Underwood — watch the video above!

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!