Catherine Giudici’s kids have nothing but love for each other.

The Bachelor alum, 37, shared a sweet message she caught her daughter Mia, 4, telling brother, Isaiah, 5.

“Merry Christmas, Isaiah! I love you,” Giudici heard Mia say via a baby monitor.

“When simple gifts give you the most precious moments,” Giudici captioned her Instagram post on Wednesday, December 27.

In addition to Isaiah and Mia, Giudici shares son Samuel, 7, with husband Sean Lowe. The pair tied the knot in 2014 on live TV after Giudici vied for the heart of Lowe, 40, during season 17 of the ABC reality dating show.

Ahead of Mia’s arrival in December 2019, Lowe exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair were hoping to add a girl to their family.

“I love having two kids … but I would like to try to see if we could get a little girl that looks like mama,” he told Us in June 2018.

In May 2019, Giudici agreed with her husband’s sentiment, admitting to Us that she wanted “a girl naturally next” and then hoped to “adopt a girl.”

“Then you get sisters and brothers,” she explained. “I know it’s probably not going to happen, but that’s my ideal.”

Giudici added that when she “originally” met Lowe, she wanted five kids. “He’s like, ‘Whoa.’ I’m like, ‘OK, maybe four,’” she said. Giudici went on to reveal that her husband was the one to propose they adopt in the future.

“Sean prompted it,” she said. “He always wanted to adopt. I have no problems with that. I think it will be a beautiful family. We’ll see what happens.”

For now, the pair has their hands full with their family of five. Ahead of the holidays, Giudici jokingly asked her followers to create a plot of a Hallmark movie after unveiling the family’s latest family photo. Lowe took to the comment section to pitch his own idea centered around his group.

“She’s a single mother of 3 who owns a coffee shop in a small town and he’s a bad boy, [a] marketing exec from the city,” he began. “After his car breaks down and he wanders into her little cafe, he quickly dismisses her and her town because he needs the fast paced life only the city can provide.”

In true Hallmark movie fashion, Lowe suggested that his character have a change of heart while falling in love with the single mother — and her town.

“Well, as he spends a few days in the town waiting for his car to be repaired, he realizes he’s falling in love with the most beautiful woman and she offers something he never knew he needed in his life,” he wrote.

The former reality star’s ending wouldn’t fly on the network, however. “After some serious soul searching, he discovers that not even she is worth the headache that those 3 kids bring so he hightails it back to the city after taking pictures in the park,” Lowe concluded.