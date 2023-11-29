Get Sean Lowe a script — because his pitch for a Hallmark movie starring his and Catherine Giudici’s family is hilarious.

“If this were the cover of a Hallmark movie, what would it be called?” Giudici, 37, asked her Instagram followers on Tuesday, November 28, while unveiling her and Lowe’s latest family photo. “And what is the plot?”

Lowe, 40, took to his wife’s comments section and shared his idea for the family of five.

“She’s a single mother of 3 who owns a coffee shop in a small town and he’s a bad boy, [a] marketing exec from the city,” he began. “After his car breaks down and he wanders into her little cafe, he quickly dismisses her and her town because he needs the fast paced life only the city can provide.”

Like most traditional Hallmark flicks, Lowe revealed that his character begins to have a change of heart as he begins to fall in love with the woman and the town itself. However, his interpretation has a shocking ending no one saw coming.

“Well, as he spends a few days in the town waiting for his car to be repaired, he realizes he’s falling in love with the most beautiful woman and she offers something he never knew he needed in his life,” he said. “After some serious soul searching, he discovers that not even she is worth the headache that those 3 kids bring so he hightails it back to the city after taking pictures in the park.”

Lowe’s dramatic ending earned him a load of laughs from Giudici’s followers. “You had us in the first half and then BAM jackhammer to our hearts by the end 😂,” one user replied.

However, this wasn’t the first time Lowe had an idea for a potential movie. In 2017, the reality star took to Twitter to share another one of his film ideas which had a happier ending.

“I’ve got an idea for [a] Hallmark movie,” he wrote via X (formerly Twitter). “Busy, career-oriented woman who doesn’t believe in love gets stuck in [a] small town with [a] wintery name & meets [a] handsome, free-spirited guy who works for [a] family business that’s facing bankruptcy wherein she falls in love and saves [the] business.”

Giudici and Lowe fell in love during season 17 of The Bachelor which aired in 2013. The following year, the couple tied the knot. After two years of wedded bliss, they began to grow their family. Giudici and Lowe welcomed Samuel, 7, Isaiah, 5, and Mia, 3, in 2016, 2018 and 2019, respectively.