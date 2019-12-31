



Before and after! Catherine Giudici debuted her post-baby body one week after giving birth to her daughter, Mia.

“She escaped! #1weekpost,” the Bachelor alum, 33, captioned a Monday, December 30, Instagram post featuring a throwback baby bump picture alongside her postpartum body.

The Washington native and her husband, Sean Lowe, welcomed Mia on December 23. “Mama, Mia,” Giudici captioned her Instagram announcement at the time.

The former Bachelor, 36, wrote with a post of his own: “I’ve always wanted a daddy’s girl and now I’ve got her. Mia is healthy, Mama is doing great, and God is so good!”

As for the couple’s sons, Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 19 months, they “love her,” Lowe captioned a Thursday, December 26, Instagram post. “And like her daddy, she’s unsure about them,” the Texas native joked.

Giudici admitted ahead of Mia’s arrival that their youngest son had “no idea what [was] coming for him” since he’s “still a baby.”

The graphic designer explained to Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month: “[Isaiah] really didn’t get to have his own babyhood. I was a middle child too. … I know immediately when I have a newborn in my arms, Isaiah’s not going to be a baby in my thoughts.”

Samuel, though, told his teachers that he had a baby brother or sister on the way as soon as he found out about his mom’s pregnancy. “He did really well with Isaiah so I think he’ll do really well with the new baby,” Giudici told Us at the time.

Lowe posted an Instagram photo of his eldest holding Mia in his lap with a smile on December 24. “He’s a natural,” the For the Right Reasons author wrote.

He shared a sweet shot of Isaiah and his little sister, as well, holding her head and kissing her cheek. “Sometimes if you really love someone, you should let them go,” Lowe captioned the slideshow of sibling shots. “Let her breathe man.”

He and Giudici met and fell in love on season 17 of The Bachelor and tied the knot in 2014.