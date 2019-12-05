Pregnant Catherine Giudici Reveals She Will Spend Christmas in the Hospital





Christmas cutie! Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe are expecting baby No. 3 to arrive on December 23.

“I’ll be in the hospital for Christmas,” the Washington native, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, December 4, while promoting Bertolli Pasta Sauce. “We’re going to pretend Christmas is sooner than when we go to the hospital so our kids don’t know anything different.”

She and the former Bachelor, 36, announced in June that they are expecting their third child after welcoming sons Samuel and Isaiah in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

“The first two have been pretty cool so why not a third?” the Bachelorette alum captioned his Instagram reveal at the time.

Giudici shared the news with a post of her own, writing, “#partyoffive.”

The former reality stars, who met and fell in love on season 17 of the ABC show, said that their eldest, 3, is “so excited” about welcoming another younger brother or sister.

“We told him that Santa is going to bring him a baby,” the pregnant star shared with Us on Wednesday. “He did really well with Isaiah, so I think he’ll do really well with the new baby.”

As for the 18-month-old, he “has no idea what’s coming for him,” Giudici told Us, since he’s “still a baby.” Because of that, the former ABC personalities are trying to “cherish every second” with Isaiah ahead of their third child’s arrival.

“He really didn’t get to have his own babyhood,” the graphic designer explained. “I was a middle child too. … I know immediately when I have a newborn in my arms, Isaiah’s not going to be a baby in my thoughts.”

In July, Lowe admitted to Us exclusively that Giudici’s third pregnancy happened “sooner than planned.” He said, “The idea of raising three kids under three and a half years old, that’s a little daunting if I’m being honest! Her first thought was probably not excitement! Her first thought was probably, ‘Wait, we’re having a baby? I already have a baby! I’m not ready for another baby!’ But after a few hours I think she got excited.”

Although they’re busy with their little ones, the Bachelor Nation members keep things simple in the kitchen with Bertolli Pasta Sauce. “It’s definitely a go-to in our house when I really am feeling challenged by all the things [going on],” Giudici gushed.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe