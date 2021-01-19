A first time for everything. Ashley Kelsey has been battling anxiety while pregnant with her first child.

“Every day all day hahaha,” the Challenge alum, 34, wrote on her Sunday, January 17, Instagram Story when a fan asked if she was experiencing any anxiety since finding out she is expecting. “I’ve never had anxiety before until I got pregnant and now I worry about everything.”

The former reality star went on to write that “if COVID wasn’t a thing,” she would be able to “work out regularly” and improve her mental health. “[If I] wasn’t so isolated during my pregnancy, it wouldn’t be as bad as it is,” she added. “Anyone who is pregnant right now knows.”

When an Instagram user asked the Connecticut native how she’s been coping with the symptoms, she replied, “Well I don’t really drink so I never turn to alcohol and I don’t take medicine, so for me nothing has changed because I’m pregnant. I will say taking a hike, working out has always been my go to, talking to close friends, writing down resolutions to my problems or ways I can cope. Oh, and finding a good meditation on YouTube and just relaxing helps too.”

The pregnant star announced in December 2020 that she is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with athlete Kerryon Johnson.

“Just call us Mom and Dad,” the mom-to-be captioned her Instagram reveal with the professional football player, 23, at the time. “We can’t wait to meet you little girl. Our biggest blessing yet.”

Ex on the Beach’s Taylor Selfridge commented, “YAYYY!! Finally can tell everyone. Can’t wait for this little princess,” while Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young wrote, “Yayayayaya.”

The Detroit Lions player posted pics of his own at the time, writing, “Swipe to see me officially become a #GirlDad!!!! Which also means one day I’ll go to jail for possibly beating up a lil dude. Dilf of the year award coming soon. P.S also taking name suggestions in the comments as well.”

While Kelsey was hiding her baby bump in an oversized sweatshirt in the footage, she went on to show off her pregnancy progress in a tight pink dress later that same week. “Just the three of us,” she wrote via Instagram.

The former MTV personality has since documented her budding belly’s growth on social media, from mirror selfies to maternity style.