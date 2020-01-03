Cheers! Charlize Theron shared a hilarious story about joining her kids for a school field trip.

“The last time I was [in Palm Springs, California,] was when I was with my kids’ school field trip, and I drank myself into a daytime coma, dealing with 40 first graders,” the actress, 44, said on Thursday, January 2, at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala. “It’s nice to be back under [these] circumstances.”

The Long Shot star adopted Jackson, now 7, in 2012, followed by August, now 4, three years later. While raising the pair, Theron couldn’t be less concerned about parenting critiques.

“I just love my kids,” the Oscar winner explained to Us Weekly exclusively in November. “I try to keep them as safe as possible. I try to support them as much as possible. I try to do what I think every other parent wants for their children, to just [give them] a fair shot.”

The South African actress frequently talks to Jackson and August “about being selfless and realizing how grateful [they] should be” for what they have, Theron added.

Last month, the Golden Globe winner opened up about using her daughter’s correct pronouns, telling Pride Source: “My daughter’s story is really her story, and one day, if she chooses, she’ll tell her story. I feel like as her mother, for me, it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her. I think it became harder for us the older she got that people were still writing about her in the wrong pronouns, and also I was still talking about her in the press using the wrong pronoun. It really hurt her feelings. I don’t want to be that mom.”

She added, “The rest is really private and it’s her story, and it’s really up to her to decide if she wants to share that.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus