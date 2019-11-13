



In one ear and out the other! Charlize Theron refuses to be phased by parenting critiques while she raises Jackson, 7, and August, 4.

“My kids will tell their story one day,” the actress, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Tuesday, November 12, event for her Africa Outreach Project. “I just love my kids, I try to keep them as safe as possible. I try to support them as much as possible. I try to do what I think every other parent wants for their children, just [give them] a fair shot.”

The Bombshell star is focused on the positives, like raising her children with strong values. “We talk a lot about being selfless and realizing how grateful we should be for everything that we have,” Theron explained. “Therefore, it is our responsibility to give some of that back to the world and our communities.”

The Oscar winner previously told Us how she instills “kindness” in Jackson and August, who she adopted in 2012 and 2015, respectively, saying, “We kind of live by our religion, which [says], ‘Do unto others the way you want to be done to you.’ We’re big on respect and thinking about others before we think about ourselves.”

Theron isn’t the only one sharing her words of wisdom with the little ones, though, since she coparents with her mom, Gerda Maritz. “I knew that I would have to have my mom help me if I was going to do this as a single parent,” the Golden Globe winner told Elle in May 2018. “I would feel pretty alone if I didn’t have a partner in crime in all of this.”

That being said, the South African star didn’t always feel that way about letting Maritz lend a hand. “In the beginning, I wanted to do it all and didn’t reach out for as much help as I actually needed,” Theron admitted at the time. “I felt, ‘If I don’t do all of this, then maybe I am a bad parent. The second time, I realized I am happier and my kids are happier if I ask for more help. People think I have a staff of 40, but I don’t.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin