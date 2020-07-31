On her own! Charlize Theron had the best response when her children brought up her single status.

“Two days ago I was in the car with my two girls and my little one said something like ‘You need a boyfriend!’” the actress, 44, said on theThursday, July 30, “InCharge With DVF” podcast episode. “And I said, ‘Actually, I don’t. Right now, I feel really good,’ and she’s like, ‘You know what, Mom? You just need a boyfriend. You need a relationship!’”

The Oscar winner told her daughter that she was in a relationship with herself. “She had this look in her eye like she had never really contemplated that that was even a possibility,” Theron told Diane von Fürstenberg. “Her mind was blown, but I know that was the day that she realized there’s a different possibility.”

In April 2019, the Bombshell star explained how being a single mom to Jackson, 7, and August, 4, has kept her single.

“Raising two small children, your life just becomes very all-consuming,” Theron explained to Howard Stern at the time. “They need you for everything. I have one nanny, so it’s not like I have a ton of help. I wanted to be a mom, so [I’m] enjoying it.”

The Golden Globe winner has been coparenting her kids with her mother, Gerda Maritz, and Theron revealed in April 2018 that she would feel “pretty alone” without her “partner in crime.”

The Old Guard star told Elle at the time: “I knew that I would have to have my mom help me if I was going to do this as a single parent. To not acknowledge her in coparenting my children would be a lie. … In the beginning, I wanted to do it all and didn’t reach out for as much help as I actually needed. I felt, ‘If I don’t do all of this, then maybe I am a bad parent.’”

But after August’s arrival, Theron realized that she and her little ones were all “happier” when she asked for a helping hand.

“I’ve learned to balance things out more. I look at my fuel gauge and think, ‘Is it full or is it empty?’” the South Africa native said. “Then it’s up to me to decide how to fill that tank back up or just remain empty. But what can you do on an empty tank?”

Theron was last in a relationship with Sean Penn, but the former couple ended their engagement in 2015.