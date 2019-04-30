Charlize Theron may be single, but there’s good reason for that: She’s had other priorities. The Tully actress dished the dirt about her love life to Howard Stern on the shock jock’s The Howard Stern Show on Monday, April 29, noting that she’s been a little too preoccupied with being a mom to her two children, August and Jackson, to worry about finding “The One.”

“I want to be clear,” the 43-year-old said. “I was raising two small children and your life just becomes very all-consuming, you know, they need you for everything.”

The South Africa native adopted Jackson, 7, in 2012 and August, 3, in 2015. She explained that not only is she a single mom to her kids, she doesn’t employ a ton of staff for assistance. “I have one nanny, so it’s not like I have a ton of help,” she said. “I wanted to be a mom, so I was enjoying it.”

Now that her little ones are getting older, however, Theron says she is dating (“No pressure”). “My time is opening up a little bit more,” she said.

The Oscar winner — who split from fiancé Seann Penn in June 2015 after two years of dating — was also candid when Stern, 65, asked if she was easy to live with. “I’m sure I’m not!” she quipped, adding that her reality is very different from what one might envision for an A-list celebrity.

“I live a very, very simple life, meaning that I’m not a high-maintenance person,” she explained. “I’ve lived in the same house for 25 years, I don’t have a bunch of homes, I have one home … we live a very, very simple life. I don’t have a staff of people, I like doing s–t for myself.”

Theron previously discussed her single status with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “I’ve been single for 10 years. It’s not a long shot. Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up,” she told the outlet, adding, “I’m shockingly available.”

When Long Shot costar Seth Rogen noted that the Mad Max: Fury Road star was “out there” looking for love, she concurred, “I’ve made it very clear.”

