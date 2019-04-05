Get in line! Charlize Theron opened up about her dating life — or lack thereof — and implored those who are interested to make a move.

“I’ve been single for 10 years. It’s not a long shot. Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up,” the actress, 43, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, April 4. “I’m shockingly available.”

Her Long Shot costar Seth Rogen chimed in, “She’s out there,” to which Theron replied: “I’ve made it very clear.”

The Oscar winner was the subject of dating rumors in January when she was linked to Brad Pitt. The Sun reported at the time that the actors had been “casually seeing each other” since December of last year.

A source denied the rumblings to Us, though: “There is nothing to it and it’s not true.”

According to another insider, “Brad and Charlize have spent time together through the Breitling SA brand and have worked with that brand together.” However, nothing occurred “beyond that.”

Theron confirmed her relationship status during a February appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s why I’m single,” the Tully star said of her odd kissing techniques. “Try [practicing] on your hand and you won’t be,” host Ellen DeGeneres told her at the time.

The Atomic Blonde actress, who adopted son Jackson in March 2012 and daughter August in July 2015, split from fiancé Sean Penn in June 2015.

She got emotional while discussing the breakup months later. “In my honesty about wanting to have more kids, there was an understanding that a relationship had to go somewhere before it was going to be — what you hope for, which ultimately did not happen,” she said in the April 2016 issue of WSJ Magazine. “I couldn’t foresee that, but that stuff takes time and I think it’s my responsibility as a mother to protect my child from that. And we had a very clear understanding.”

Theron also pointed out that there was no drama between the exes. “We were in a relationship and then it didn’t work anymore,” she admitted. “And we both decided to separate. That’s it.”

