Debunked! Charlize Theron gave an update on her relationship status after being linked to Brad Pitt in January.

“I was making out with myself at 7,” the actress, 43, said during a Friday, February 15, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I made out with dolls and myself in the mirror. It’s just gross.”

When host Ellen DeGeneres reasoned that she used to practice kissing on her hand, Theron countered that her sweet spot was the bend of her arm, which her Long Shot costar Seth Rogen called “the arm butt.”

“You practice because it’s like lips and so you can like …” the Oscar winner trailed off as she laughed and held her arm up to her mouth.

Theron then added, “It’s why I’m single,” to which DeGeneres, 61, replied: “Try on your hand and you won’t be.”

The conversation came about when the trio, who are all fans of The Bachelor, discussed contestant Heather, who had never been kissed before going on her first date with Colton Underwood on the February 4 episode.

Theron’s admission comes less than one month after rumors surfaced that she was dating Pitt, 55. The Sun reported at the time that the actors had been “casually seeing each other” since December 2018.

However, a source quickly shot down the report, telling Us: “There is nothing to it and it’s not true.”

A second insider insisted that “Brad and Charlize have spent time together through the Breitling SA brand and have worked with that brand together,” but nothing happened “beyond that.”

The Sun’s report claimed that Theron and Pitt met via her ex-fiancé, Sean Penn, but the second source told Us, “Sean Penn definitely did not introduce them. Charlize has no relationship with Sean.” The former couple split in June 2015.

The Ocean’s Eleven actor reconnected with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at her Saturday, February 9, birthday party. “Jen spoke to Brad briefly. At one point she hugged him and thanked him for coming,” an insider told Us after the soiree.

The source added: “It didn’t seem like that big of a deal to Jen. The invite went out to a ton of people and he accepted. She was happy he was there, but that was it. She was busy making the rounds and excited to see so many people near and dear to her.”

