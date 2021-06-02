Triple threat! Charlotte Church secretly welcomed her third child, her first with her husband, Johnny Powell, last year.

The singer, 35, debuted her baby girl via Instagram in May, calling the little one her “baby bear” and “little beauty.”

Church announced in March 2020 that she had a little one on the way, tweeting, “Gutted to have missed [my show last night]. I’m preggers so I’m airing [sic] on the side of caution in terms of [corona]virus. It looks like it was a great success. X.”

Church’s announcement came three years after she revealed a pregnancy loss in 2017. “Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby,” the British star wrote in a statement at the time. “Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.”

Hours earlier, she asked her followers to call out their politicians to keep everyone as safe as possible amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Please can all progressive politicians, take this moment to force the government do the right thing,” she wrote via Twitter on Sunday, March 15. “Their conduct so far has been nothing short of criminal. Be courageous and push for everything we know is good, necessary and guided by love.”

She and Powell tied the knot three months later in October 2017. Church posted a picture of herself and the groom at the ceremony captioned, “Seriously happy people.”

The “Crazy Chick” singer previously gave birth to her 13-year-old daughter, Ruby, and her 12-year-old son, Dexter, in 2007 and 2009, respectively, with her ex-boyfriend Gavin Henson.

She and the rugby player, 39, got engaged in April 2010, but called it quits six weeks later. Church started dating Powell in 2010.

Prior to her miscarriage, the former Charlotte Church Show host told The Guardian that she was feeling “brilliant” during her pregnancy.

She told the outlet at the time: “It’s great, it’s lovely. I don’t know if I’ll ever be a party girl again. It feels very different this time around.”