Baby on board! Charlotte Church is pregnant with her third child and is taking any and all necessary precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

After a fan tweeted at the singer on Saturday, March 14, saying she “missed a great night” at a relief show put on to raise money for flooding victims in the Welsh valley, Church revealed that she was absent because she is expecting.

“Gutted to have missed it,” Church, 34, wrote via Twitter on Sunday, March 15. “I’m preggers so I’m airing [sic] on the side of caution in terms of virus. It looks like it was a great success. X.”

Hours earlier, the musician applauded her followers amid the coronavirus outbreak for being smart and proactive and asked them to call out politicians in order to keep everyone as safe as possible.

“Please can all progressive politicians, take this moment to force the government do the right thing,” she wrote via Twitter on Sunday, March 15. “Their conduct so far has been nothing short of criminal. Be courageous and push for everything we know is good, necessary and guided by love.”

Church is one of many pregnant stars being vocal during the coronavirus pandemic. Stars including Katy Perry and Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have also urged fans to stay home if they are sick to prevent the spread of illness worldwide.

The British singer’s pregnancy news came nearly three years after she suffered a miscarriage in 2017, just months before she married Jonathan Powell.

“Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby,” the singer revealed in a statement on her Twitter account on July 26, 2017. “Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.”

The couple tied the knot three months later in October 2017. At the time, the “Men of Harlech” artist shared a photo of herself and her groom via social media, writing, “Seriously happy” alongside the image.

The new baby will be the first for the couple, and the third little one for Church.

The “Crazy Chick” singer shares son, Dexter, 11, and daughter, Ruby, 12, with her ex-boyfriend, rugby player Gavin Henson.