Round three! Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, are expecting their third child together.

“Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother!” the 38-year-old tweeted on Tuesday, January 22. “We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer.”

Chelsea and Mezvinsky, 41, tied the knot in 2010. The couple are already parents of 4-year-old daughter Charlotte and 2-year-old son Aidan.

After a fan asked Chelsea if her parents, Bill and Hillary Clinton, are “thrilled” by the news, she replied, “They are :)”

The Star Now! You Can Make a Difference children’s author opened up about motherhood during an interview with Romper in 2017.

“[Charlotte] loves singing her ABCs, Pharrell’s ‘Happy,’ ‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star’ and more. We love that she loves to sing and we love to sing with her. She has told us we don’t have great voices so I think that is definitely karma!” she said. “[Aidan] will probably tell us the same once he’s talking. Still, we will keep singing along with reading and talking to both our kids.”

Chelsea also admitted at the time that she struggles to balance motherhood and her career.

“Like so many moms, I don’t think I will ever feel there are enough hours in the day to do all the things with my kids I wish I could do — even on the days when I’m home,” she told the outlet. “But I know I am lucky to have control over my schedule so I can be home most weekends and in the mornings or evenings and hopefully both.”

