Cheryl Hines is celebrating her 59th birthday with family.

“Me and my girls 🥳,” Hines wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, September 21, sharing a photo with daughter Catherine and stepdaughter Kyra.

Hines stunned in a long-sleeve, white turtleneck blouse with her hair tied up into a bun. Catherine, Hines’ daughter with ex-husband Paul Young, and Kyra, Kennedy’s daughter from his previous marriage to Mary Richardson Kennedy, twinned in black.

The trio posed for photos at a special birthday dinner in Milan, where they had traveled for the spring/summer 2025 fashion week shows.

Catherine also posted an Instagram photo of the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum blowing out candles on a birthday dessert.

“Happy birthday to the best mother,” Catherine wrote on Saturday. “I really don’t know how I got so lucky.”

Hines’s husband, 70-year-old Kennedy, did not attend the celebration, instead participating in a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Las Vegas that same night.

Hines and Kennedy have been married since 2014, a decade before the politician was accused of having an inappropriate “personal relationship” with a journalist.

On Thursday, September 19, New York Magazine announced that they placed Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi on leave after she allegedly failed to disclose her relationship with Kennedy. (Nuzzi previously profiled him for the magazine.)

“She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers’ trust,” the magazine’s statement, in part, read.

Neither New York Magazine nor Nuzzi publicly named Kennedy in the statement, but CNN and The New York Times both reported that the subject was Kennedy. In a statement to The Times, Nuzzi denied having a physical relationship with Kennedy.

“I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source. The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict,” Nuzzi said in her statement. “I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York.”

Nuzzi’s fiancé, Politico reporter Ryan Lizza, has since called off their engagement. Kennedy, meanwhile, denied the correspondence.

“Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece,” his spokesperson told NBC News in a Friday, September 20, statement.

Hines also has not publicly addressed the scandal. Us Weekly reached out for comment.