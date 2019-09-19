



Big news! Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, have another little one on the way.

“Orion is getting a brother,” the Sex and the City alum, 64, captioned a Wednesday, September 18, Instagram upload featuring the pregnant former Miss West Virginia, 37, cradling her baby bump in a floral dress. “I better get my ass in shape.”

His former SATC love interest Sarah Jessica Parker commented on the post, writing, “Oh. My. God!!!! I am so happy for you both! Xx.”

The actor and Wilson welcomed their first baby boy, Orion, now 11, in 2008. Noth posted a picture with the preteen on Father’s Day in June, writing, “Lucky me.”

He and Wilson, who met when the Canadian star worked at Noth’s New York City bar The Cutting Room, got engaged the year after their son’s arrival. They tied the knot in Hawaii in 2012.

The Wisconsin native is best known for his role as Mr. Big on SATC, and he opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the famous character in 2017. “I feel like we told that story,” he explained at the time. “I don’t think there’s anything left for me to say about that. I want to tell other stories.”

Noth added that he loves how obsessed fans still are with Mr. Big and Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw. “I accept it. I may not understand it but I accept it. I think they just love the fashion,” the Good Wife alum told Us. “The thing that I don’t understand is the idea of Mr. Big because – he wasn’t the guy that got away. They were always dance partners. Sometimes they went away for a little while and she had a bunch of other guys and he got married.”

Through six seasons of the HBO, Noth’s one request for the character was for more “humor.” He told Us, “[I was like], ‘Don’t make me into this suave guy! Don’t make me into a Trumpesque millionaire. Humor!'”

