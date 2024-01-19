Chrissy Teigen isn’t afraid to admit that raising a picky eater is a challenge.

During her Thursday, January 18, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel asked Teigen, 38, whether her kids are “good eaters.”

The model — who shares daughters Luna, 7, and Esti, 12 months, and sons Miles, 5, and Wren, 7 months, with husband John Legend — shared that her two oldest children couldn’t be more different when it comes to their eating habits.

“Luna is the best eater. Luna is amazing, she eats salads, vegetables. Miles has still not had a vegetable. He is six, almost,” Tiegen said, emphasizing that Miles has “never” eaten a vegetable. “He accidentally ate a broccoli floret in a fried rice and was so upset about it.”

Tiegen added that she once sought support from a Zoom call organized by Miles’ school where they talked about the “struggle” of getting kids to eat a variety of foods. “They say that it’s the only thing they really have control over at that age so he uses it,” she said.

Momofuku restaurateur David Chang, who appeared on the show alongside Tiegen to promote their new Freeform show, Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, chimed in to say that his sons with wife Grace Seo Chang — Hugo, 4, and Gus, 2 — “don’t like vegetables either.”

Kimmel, 56, confessed that the revelation made him “feel so much better” about his own parenting skills.

“My daughter [Jane] is nine. … She will not eat even barely a fruit. We can barely get her to eat anything,” Kimmel said. “Hearing that you guys can’t do it too, I don’t know why it makes me feel better.”

Kimmel shares Jane and son Billy, 6, with wife Molly McNeary as well as daughter Katie, 32, and son Kevin, 30, with ex-wife Gina Maddy.

Although Tiegen’s oldest son wasn’t present to hear her bemoan his diet, Luna was watching in the front row with Legend, 45.

“She goes to The Voice all the time and she sees daddy work, but she’s never really come to see me,” Teigen explained, referring to her husband’s coaching gig on the NBC singing competition series. “So, we snatched her up from school and she came to see this.”

Luna smiled shyly while holding onto her dad’s arm when the camera panned to her.

Tiegen shared a series of Instagram photos of herself posing in front of a Jimmy Kimmel Live! sign on the day of her appearance.

“@Jimmykimmel !!! Couldn’t control calling you a zaddy,” she wrote in the caption, referring to a compliment she gave Kimmel during the show.

“You’re a zaddy now. I was watching you backstage and I just — I find you to be a zaddy,” Tiegen told the late night TV personality after taking her seat.

When Kimmel seemed slightly confused, Tiegen clarified, “It’s like a hot daddy.” Kimmel then thanked her for the “very kind” words.

Chrissy & Dave Dine Out premieres on Freeform January 24 and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.