Christina Hall (née Haack) and husband Joshua Hall are shutting down pregnancy rumors one comment at a time.

After Christina, 40, shared adorable photos of her family via Instagram on Monday, January 1, followers were quick to speculate that she may be expecting a baby with Joshua, 43. “Is that baby #4 I see peeping through?” one social media user asked.

Christina replied, “No- it’s called not sucking in my tummy after having 3 kids 🙄.”

Another follower wrote, “Fingers crossed that 2024 brings baby #4,” but Joshua was quick to shut down that train of thought as well. “No shot…3 is more than enough for us,” he responded. “Maybe another pup though!”

Christina has three children: daughter Taylor, 13, and sons Brayden, 8, and Hudson, 4.

Christina welcomed Taylor and Brayden with her first husband Tarek El Moussa, to whom she was married to from 2009 to 2018. They starred on the HGTV series Flip or Flop from 2013 to 2022.

After the couple split, Christina married Ant Anstead in 2018 and welcomed Hudson the following year. The couple called it quits in 2021.

Christina married Joshua in 2022 after more than one year of dating.

In January 2023, Christina told People that she and Joshua are not planning on expanding their family in the future.

“We’re done here,” she said. “I can’t even imagine that. I think my head would fall off. We’re happy with the three. We’re good.”

She continued,, “It just feels nice to have that family unit be settled,” adding that her boys “love being involved” in activities with Joshua. “They idolize watching him chop down trees,” she gushed. “[Hudson] just follows Josh around, just asking Josh, ‘Hey, what are we doing now? What can I help you with?’”

Christina praised her relationship with Joshua, calling it a “true partnership” and “true teamwork.”

“We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game,” she told People.

Christina also maintains an amicable relationship with her exes and revealed in October 2023 that she would be open to creating a show with Tarek, 42, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

At the time, a fan asked Christina via Instagram whether “you, Josh, Heather and Tarek [will] ever do flipping shows together.” She replied, “Never say never.”

Although Christina and Tarek are on good terms now, the couple shared in a joint statement to Us Weekly in December 2016 that they got into an explosive argument, noting that “the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution.”

Six months later, they went their separate ways. Tarek, 42, later welcomed son Tristan, 11 months, with Heather, 36, in January 2023.

Christina now successfully coparents son Hudson with Anstead, 44, following a messy custody dispute. In 2022, Us confirmed that the exes came to an agreement to share joint legal and physical custody of their son.