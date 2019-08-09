



Keeping it real! Christina Milian admitted that the first trimester of her pregnancy hasn’t been easy.

“Being preggo for the second time around is def a WHOLE NEW EXPERIENCE after getting thru the long and completely exhausting 1st trimester,” the singer, 37, wrote on her Thursday, August 8, Instagram upload promoting @peanut. “Rightfully so as my body is generating an awesome human being.”

The “Dip it Low” singer announced last month that she and her boyfriend, Matt Pokora, are expecting their first child together. The New Jersey native already shares her 9-year-old daughter, Violet, with her ex Youngdell Nash, also known as The Dream.

“New release 2020!” the pregnant star captioned her July reveal. “What a blessing. Let’s do this babe @mattkopora.”

The French songwriter, 33, added with a post of his own: “Legacy not he way! #Happyman.”

The following week, the Grammy nominee told Us Weekly exclusively about Violet’s reaction to finding out that she has a younger brother or sister on the way. “She has several siblings from her dad’s side, [but] now she gets to be the boss and in control when it comes to me, so she’s excited about it,” Milian said. “She’s always rubbing my belly now. She thinks it’s gonna be a boy. So she already has her dibs in for that, so we’ll see.”

Milian went on to tell Us that she and her boyfriend “don’t know” the sex of their baby-to-be yet.

In May, Milian opened up to HollywoodLife about wanting to start a family with Pokora. “I do have the desire to have more children in the future,” she said at the time. “Probably just one more because I know the energy it takes to raise a child. I know that I just want to be able to experience each child, which is a gift. I definitely want to have another child in the future. I don’t know when it would be, but I kind of feel like because I know I want two, I know that whenever it happens, I’ll be ready! I’ll let God handle that!”

