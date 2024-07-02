Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown are spending quality time together four months after Janelle’s son Garrison Brown‘s death.

“We got to spend the day together and it was SO needed!” Janelle, 55, and Christine, 52, captioned a joint post via Instagram on Monday, July 1. “Incredibly grateful for family.”

In the post, Christine, Janelle and daughter Maddie Brush could be seen posing together in front of a reservoir while Sister Sledge‘s “We Are Family” played in the background.

A separate video posted via Instagram by Janelle also showed the TLC star enjoying the great outdoors. “Family time! Loving every minute of it!” she captioned the clip, tagging Christine and her husband, David Woolley, Christine’s daughter Aspyn Thompson and her husband, Mitch Thompson, Maddie and her husband, Caleb Brush, daughter Savannah Brown and Meri Brown‘s child Leon Brown and their partner, Audrey Kriss.

“Having a really good time hanging out with the family. Christine, Maddie, the kids,” a smiling Janelle said to the camera. “[We’re] at this beautiful reservoir in the Wyoming mountains.”

Followers were happy to see the reality personality spending time with her loved ones, with one Instagram user writing, “It’s so wonderful that you all have such a love for each other.” Another said, “I love that the bulk of the family has stayed together. With 2 wonderful moms/grandmas, you all are so fortunate to have one another!”

The family outing comes nearly four months after the death of Janelle’s son, Garrison, who died by suicide in March. He was 25 years old.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle wrote in a joint statement with ex Kody Brown via Instagram at the time. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Reality fans were first introduced to the Browns when Sister Wives premiered on TLC in 2010. The series showcases the lives of polygamist family patriarch Kody, 55, and (at the time) his four wives: Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown, and their 18 children. The show has aired on the network for a whopping 18 seasons.

Christine and Kody called it quits in November 2021. Together they share six children: son Paedon, 25, and daughters Aspyn, 29, Mykelti, 28, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 21, and Truely, 14.

Janelle and Kody confirmed their split in December the following year. They also share six children: daughters Maddie, 28, and Savannah, 19, as well as sons Logan, 30, Hunter, 27, Gabriel 23, and the late Garrison.

Meri and Kody confirmed that they ended their relationship in January 2023. They share one child, Leon, 28.

Robyn, 45, is now Kody’s only wife. Together they share son Solomon, 12, and daughter Ariella, 8, as well as Robyn’s three kids from her previous marriage: son Dayton and daughters Aurora and Breanna.