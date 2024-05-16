Sister Wives alum Garrison Brown had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit at the time of his death.
According to the official autopsy report obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 15, Brown had a blood ethanol rate of .307%. The legal limit is 0.08% for adults over the age of 21.
While a toxicology report was done on Brown, his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a suicide.
Garrison’s parents, Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, announced in March that Garrison died at age 25. (Garrison was one of Janelle and Kody’s six children, along with Maddie and siblings Logan, 29, Hunter, 26, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18.)
“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Kody, 55, wrote via Instagram at the time. “He was such a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”
Us confirmed that police arrived at Garrison’s home in Flagstaff, Arizona and discovered him dead at the scene with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The authorities also reported that Garrison’s brother Gabriel found Garrison’s body.
After news broke of his death, Janelle, 54, told law enforcement that Garrison sent a worrisome message to a group chat that included people who work with the Brown family, per a police report obtained by Us at the time.
“I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,” Garrison reportedly wrote.
While Janelle wasn’t in the group chat, she learned of the message and reached out to her son to check on him. The mother-son duo had a brief conversation before he stopped responding.
A funeral for Garrison was held shortly after his passing. His cousin, Emma Brown, honored her late family member with a social media tribute.
“Dear Robert, I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could’ve heard before I had to say goodbye. We love you,” Emma wrote in an emotional Instagram post in March. “I don’t even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. I don’t know if I have the right words to say I’ll miss you. I wish I was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved. You were human, you had flaws but never once did I doubt the friendship we had.”
Garrison’s siblings also paid tribute to their late brother.
“My words seem to fall short. Our hearts our broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother,” Maddie wrote via her Instagram Story in March. “God be with you till we meet again. I’ll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought.”
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.