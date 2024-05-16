Sister Wives alum Garrison Brown had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit at the time of his death.

According to the official autopsy report obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 15, Brown had a blood ethanol rate of .307%. The legal limit is 0.08% for adults over the age of 21.

While a toxicology report was done on Brown, his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a suicide.

Garrison’s parents, Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, announced in March that Garrison died at age 25. (Garrison was one of Janelle and Kody’s six children, along with Maddie and siblings Logan, 29, Hunter, 26, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18.)

Related: 'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Kody's Family Photos With Their Kids Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown have documented themselves doting on their six children through the years — even after their 2022 split. Janelle and Kody were spiritually married in 1993, three years after he legally wed Meri Brown. Christine Brown joined the family in 1994 and fourth wife Robyn Brown was added in 2014. […]

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Kody, 55, wrote via Instagram at the time. “He was such a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Us confirmed that police arrived at Garrison’s home in Flagstaff, Arizona and discovered him dead at the scene with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The authorities also reported that Garrison’s brother Gabriel found Garrison’s body.

After news broke of his death, Janelle, 54, told law enforcement that Garrison sent a worrisome message to a group chat that included people who work with the Brown family, per a police report obtained by Us at the time.

“I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,” Garrison reportedly wrote.

Related: Sister Wives’ Kody and Janelle Brown’s Family: Guide to 6 Kids Kody Brown and Janelle Brown shared a lot of love before their 2022 split — including raising their six children. The Sister Wives stars’ 1993 spiritual wedding marked their beginning of their plural family. Kody was already legally married to Meri Brown when he welcomed Janelle into his life. He went on to spiritually marry […]

While Janelle wasn’t in the group chat, she learned of the message and reached out to her son to check on him. The mother-son duo had a brief conversation before he stopped responding.

A funeral for Garrison was held shortly after his passing. His cousin, Emma Brown, honored her late family member with a social media tribute.

“Dear Robert, I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could’ve heard before I had to say goodbye. We love you,” Emma wrote in an emotional Instagram post in March. “I don’t even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. I don’t know if I have the right words to say I’ll miss you. I wish I was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved. You were human, you had flaws but never once did I doubt the friendship we had.”

Related: 'Sister Wives' Family Guide: Get to Know Kody Brown's Spouses and Kids Sister Wives star Kody Brown has his hands full with wife Robyn Brown and his three former partners, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. Kody’s family — which includes 18 total children— was thrust into the spotlight in September 2010 when Sister Wives premiered. At the time, Kody was courting his fourth wife, Robyn, […]

Garrison’s siblings also paid tribute to their late brother.

“My words seem to fall short. Our hearts our broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother,” Maddie wrote via her Instagram Story in March. “God be with you till we meet again. I’ll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.