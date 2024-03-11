Sister Wives star Garrison Brown’s siblings are mourning his loss after his death at the age of 25.

His sister Maddie Brown shared a thoughtful tribute via Instagram on Sunday, March 10, posting a photo of Garrison with her children. “My words seem to fall short,” she wrote. “Our hearts our broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother. God be with you till we meet again. I’ll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought.”

Maddie, 28, included a quote in her caption which read, “Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give but cannot. All the unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hallow of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go.”

Gwendlyn Brown, one of Garrison’s half-siblings, reposted Maddie’s tribute via her Instagram Story. “Uncle bob in his natural element ❤️,” she wrote, referring to Garrison by his given name. (He was born Robert Garrison.)

Us Weekly confirmed that Garrison died by apparent suicide on Tuesday, March 5, in Flagstaff, Arizona. When officers arrived at Garrison’s home that morning, he was already dead after suffering what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Flagstaff P.D. Garrison’s brother Gabriel Brown reportedly found him.

His parents, Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, addressed his passing via a joint Instagram statement on Tuesday.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the statement read. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison was one of six children from Kody and Janelle. Along with Maddie, his siblings include, Logan, 29, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 19.

“I love you bro,” Mykelti Brown, who is one of Kody and Christine Brown’s daughters, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, sharing the family’s official statement.

Kody also shares one child with ex-wife Meri Brown, whom he split from in January 2023, and six children with ex-wife Christine, who left him in November 2021. Kody shares two biological children with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. When they legally wed in 2014, he adopted her three children from a prior marriage.

Kody and Janelle, meanwhile, announced their separation in 2022 after 30 years of a spiritual union. Their breakup was partially due to Kody’s strained relationship with many of his children, specifically Garrison and Gabriel, who disagreed with his strict COVID guidelines.

Janelle exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2023 that she was hoping there would be “peace” between her kids and their father with time. “I feel like when there’s static in relationships, especially in a parental relationship, it does affect your life,” she said. “It does affect them when they don’t have a good [relationship] with their dad. So, I’m hoping that in the future, things can get better.”

The following month, Janelle revealed there had been a little bit of progress with one of her sons. She explained to Us in December 2023 that Kody “does have somewhat of a relationship with Garrison right now.”

She clarified there was “a little bit” of conversation between the pair, “but there’s no reconciliation, really.”

Ahead of his passing, Garrison appeared to be in good spirits. He revealed via Instagram on February 28 that he recently adopted another cat.

“Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons,” Garrison wrote alongside photos of the feline with his other cats. “She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #crazycatlady.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.