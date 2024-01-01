Janelle Brown revealed one of her sons is “somewhat” speaking with father Kody Brown, one year after their family feud aired on Sister Wives.

“The conversation still hasn’t happened,” Janelle, 54, said on the Sunday, December 31, episode of Sister Wives Look Back: How It’s Going special, referring to her sons Garrison and Gabriel’s reconnecting with Kody, 54. “There’s still nothing.”

She clarified that Kody “does have somewhat of a relationship with Garrison right now.” She explained: “A little bit. But there’s no reconciliation, really.” Janelle and Kody share Garrison, 25, and Gabriel, 21, as well as Logan, 29, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, and Savanah, 18.

Janelle’s remarks were in response to rewatching her season 18 fight with Kody, in which the former couple accused each other of “gaslighting.” During the argument, which took place ahead of their December 2022 split, Janelle revealed that she wasn’t going to do Christmas with Kody because of his issues with their boys.

Viewers first learned about Kody’s tension with Garrison and Gabriel during season 17 of the TLC series. The rift started after Kody claimed his sons didn’t respect him or his COVID-19 rules. Kody then insisted that the boys give him an apology before they could come to family events, which he later walked back.

During season 18, which aired this past fall, the tension between Kody and Garrison and Gabriel led to a blowout with Janelle and they split soon after.

“I don’t want to talk about my breakup with Janelle anymore. It’s very painful,” Kody told the cameras on Sunday’s episode, when prompted to rewatch the 2022 scene. “Janelle and I are not good together. She’s not a loyal wife. I’m probably a s–ty husband. I don’t care. We’re not working anymore.”

When Janelle watched it back, she called her former spouse “an ass.” Janelle explained on the TV special that in Kody’s “perfect world” she would have “stood with him against my kids.”

Janelle noted that when she didn’t do that, Kody lost “his crap” and made it seem like “it’s all my fault.” Now, Janelle said she’s done trying to fix things with her ex-husband. “I don’t care if I ever interact with Kody again,” she said in Sunday’s episode.

Ahead of his and Janelle’s separation in late 2022, Kody split from Christine Brown in November 2021. Meri Brown confirmed in January that she and Kody had also parted ways. Kody remains married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.