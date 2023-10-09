Janelle Brown got real about how her youngest sons, Garrison and Gabriel, have changed since falling out with their dad, Kody Brown.

“I have worried about my boys’ mental health,” Janelle, 54, shared in the Sunday, October 8, episode of Sister Wives. “Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything. And Garrison just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy, go lucky as he used to be.”

Janelle shares Garrison, 25, and Gabriel, 21, as well as Logan, 29, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, and Savanah, 18, with her estranged husband, 54. Before Janelle announced in December 2022 that she and Kody had separated, viewers saw their family’s dynamic shift.

Related: Sister Wives’ Kody and Janelle Brown’s Family: A Complete Guide to 6 Kids A full family! Kody Brown and Janelle Brown (née Schriever) shared a lot of love before their 2022 split — including raising their six children. The Sister Wives stars’ 1993 spiritual wedding marked their beginning of their plural family. Kody, for his part, was already legally married to Meri Brown when he welcomed Janelle into […]

Last season, Janelle and Kody butted heads over Kody’s reaction to Garrison and Gabriel allegedly not respecting Kody’s COVID rules. The continual arguments — and the boys’ alleged choice not to apologize to their father — resulted in Janelle and her kids celebrating the holidays without Kody.

“Me and Garrison are at odds with my dad, because when we expressed our discontent at how things were going with COVID, I was met with just a wall,” Gabriel said on Sunday’s episode, which was taped earlier this year. “Like and there was no line of dialogue. I think that that is what really drove the wedge between us.”

Christine Brown — who announced her split from Kody in November 2021 — weighed in on the turmoil between Janelle’s kids and Kody during the show.

Related: 'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Kody's Family Photos With Their 6 Kids Proud parents! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown have documented themselves doting on their six children through the years. Janelle and Kody were spiritually married in 1993, three years after he legally wed Meri Brown. “Before Kody and I were really courting, I was actually friends with his family,” Janelle said during a 2013 episode of […]

“My kids are more used to Kody not being in their life. He just wasn’t around as much,” Christine, 51, said during a confessional. “But he has been around Janelle’s kids. For them, this is just a lot more devastating than it has been for my kids.”

Christine, who shares son Paedon, 25, and daughters Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13, with Kody, was the first of the Brown wives to leave the patriarch. Janelle was second and Meri Brown, who is Kody’s first wife, confirmed in January that she and Kody had ended their romantic relationship. Kody is still married to Robyn Brown.

Despite her own ups and downs with Kody, Janelle revealed on Sunday’s episode that she briefly entertained the idea of giving their relationship another chance. However, after going out with Kody for her birthday in May — which was filmed for this episode — she felt differently.

Related: 'Sister Wives' Kids Love Lives: Who Kody Brown's Children Are Dating Kody Brown‘s children have had romances of their own after the plural family was thrown into the TLC spotlight on Sister Wives in 2010. Kody married Meri Brown in 1990, and the twosome welcomed their only child, Leon, five years later. Kody went on to enter spiritual unions with Janelle Brown and Christine Brown in […]

“At one point I slipped my hand into his out of habit and I thought, ‘This feels really weird’ and I took my hand back out of his hand,” Janelle told the cameras. “It just didn’t feel right anymore.”

Kody, for his part, confessed that he didn’t understand what he and Janelle couldn’t get back together, noting that they had separated in the past but found a way back. “I’ve been in love with her before, so, I can be in love with her again. I just feel like we need to reestablish trust,” Kody explained.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Janelle, however, revealed that she didn’t see a way to mend their relationship. “You know, there just isn’t anything there anymore there. There just isn’t. Our relationship has been unraveling for years,” she concluded.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.