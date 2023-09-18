During the latest episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown put the blame on Christine Brown and Janelle Brown for his issues with their respective kids.

“Christine and Janelle have kind [of] banded together with this whole thing,” Kody, 54, claimed in the Sunday, September 17, episode of the TLC series. “[They] basically shattered my whole world.”

Kody alleged that his relationships with the children he shares with Christine, 51, and Janelle, 54, are strained because of their mothers. Kody shares Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13, with Christine. He and Janelle share daughters Madison, 27, and Savanah, 18, and sons Logan, 29, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, and Gabriel, 21.

“I’m in a place where I’ve been separated from my children because they’ve kicked me out of my home or the space that I had with those children,” he said during a confessional. “I haven’t had the emotional fortitude to be able to reach out, not even knowing what to do or say.”

Kody quipped: “And the phone goes both ways, the kids can always call me.”

Last season, Kody’s issues with two of his and Janelle’s boys — Gabe and Garrison — came to a head after the kids blamed fourth wife Robyn Brown for Kody being M.I.A. from their lives during COVID.

While Kody claimed to Janelle that he no longer required an apology from Gabe and Garrison to celebrate the 2022 holidays, he opted not to see Janelle’s kids for Christmas. The tension among the family led to resentment from both Christine, who split from Kody in November 2021, and Janelle, who confirmed in December 2022 she and Kody were separated.

Christine expressed frustration during Sunday’s episode after she learned Kody hadn’t spoken to Janelle’s youngest child, Savanah, since her birthday … including on Christmas.

“Savanah’s birthday is the beginning of December. And it’s the middle of January. He lives a half an hour away. He comes into town. It’s just this pattern that he has,” Christine told the cameras. “Why are [Janelle and Savanah] still living here? Why? Why stay in this? Oh, my God. I’m so mad. I’m so furious at this whole situation.”

Savanah was equally as upset by what transpired, telling Christine and her mom, Janelle, “I’m angry at him, mostly. And I was really sad ’cause, you know, that’s my dad. But now I’m just angry at him. [There were] no gifts, no nothing.” Janelle admitted she was “floored” that he made no contact on Christmas.

“If Savanah wasn’t here, I would not be as in control. I am so frustrated,” Christine said in a confessional interview. “I don’t care if he’s mad. When you’re a dad, you’re a dad. And you step up.”

Christine pointed out that Kody’s actions of leaving Janelle and her kids in the lurch hit a nerve for her after her own drama with him. “I don’t like seeing it happen to Janelle,” she said, noting, “My kids felt neglected for years. It’s just happening all over again.”

Christine concluded by asking, “Is he going to leave everybody but Robyn?”

In real-time, Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, confirmed in January that the pair had parted ways after more than 30 years together. Robyn, 44, is Kody’s only remaining wife, whom he legally wed in 2014.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.