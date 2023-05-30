Proud parents. Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown reunited to celebrate their daughter Savanah’s high school graduation.

“Savanah has graduated! My children are all grown up ❤️,” Janelle, 54, captioned Instagram pics from her youngest child’s graduation ceremony, including a selfie Savanah took with her father, 54. Janelle and the graduate also posed for a pic with her brothers, Gabriel, 21, and Garrison, 25, as well as her half-sister, Gwendlyn Brown, whom Kody shares with ex-wife Christine Brown.

Calling Savanah’s graduation “such a beautiful day,” Janelle went on to note that “there was definitely a difference with this graduation versus others in the past — but all is well.” She added, “Headed to UT this weekend to throw a big party for her with most of her siblings.” Janelle and Kody also share kids Logan, 29, Madison, 27, and Hunter, 26.

The former couple’s reunion at the ceremony comes after Janelle announced her split from Kody during part 1 of Sister Wives season 17’s One-on-One special in December 2022. At the time, she revealed that they had been “separated for several months.”

Kody — who spiritually wed Janelle in 1993 after a few years of courting — also confirmed their breakup during the special, stating, “Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she’s enjoying her life without me.”

One month later, Janelle gave an update on her post-split status with Kody during part 3 of the special. “I’m not waiting for him. I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone,” she said on the TLC series, adding that she wasn’t “heartbroken” about the end of their marriage.

While Janelle confessed that a door to reconciliation with Kody “has to be open,” she is “not interested in having anyone walk through that door.” Her fellow sister wives Meri Brown and Christine, 51 have also since split from Kody, who remains legally married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

Janelle has been enjoying the single life since ending things with Kody and revealed in April that she found a place of her own after living in her trailer for several months. “The place I’m living now has a great patio. I’ve always wanted a great patio where it wasn’t so blazing hot (um Vegas!) so you could sit outside,” she captioned an Instagram pic of her new patio furniture.

She continued: “And for those wondering about the trailer — stay tuned — I actually have put it in a seasonal space this year and will begin the adventure of managing the trailer as an independent woman. (At least it has hookups this time around!).”

Janelle has also continued to enjoy life with her kids and grandkids and often shares pic of her family via social media. Madison and her husband, Caleb Brush, share kids Axel, 6, and Evie, 3, and welcomed daughter Josephine in February.

Earlier this year, Gwendlyn, 21, said that Janelle was empowered by her mom, Christine, after her split from Kody. “They just seem to have encouraged each other to be more strong and independent and confident in themselves,” she said on a January episode of her Sister Wives rewatch YouTube series.