Party of 5! Sister Wives’ Madison Brown and Caleb Brush welcomed their third child together.

“Welcome to the world Josephine Lee Brush!💚 Little Miss Joey was born 2/10 at 8lbs 9oz,” the Utah native announced via Instagram on Saturday, February 11.

The 27-year-old first announced that she was pregnant with their third child in July.

“The picture says it all! 💛,” Brown shared via Instagram alongside a photo of her and the 36-year-old mine equipment repairman’s daughter, Evie, 3, and son Axel, 5, wearing “Big Sister” and “Big Brother” T-shirts, respectively. “The Brush family is growing by one early February. 👶.”

The couple, who have been dating since they met at Utah State, got engaged in September 2015 and tied the knot just under a year later.

“Happy to share this with you guys,” Brown wrote at the time. “I showed Caleb the song I have wanted to walk down the [aisle] to since I was 15. He got a little emotional when hearing it. So sweet!!”

Shortly after she and Brush tied the knot, the reality star exclusively gushed to Us Weekly, “I’m pretty excited. It doesn’t feel real.”

Since Madison’s parents, Kody and Janelle Brown, are part of a polygamist marriage, Sister Wives fans had questions about whether she and Brush would remain in a monogamous relationship.

Madison spoke about the duo’s decision to only marry each other in a TLC Tell-All special.

“I’m not one to live plural marriage,” she shared at the time.​

While Madison, Brush and their children have enjoyed plenty of happy moments together, they’ve also endured their fair share of struggles, particularly concerning Evie’s health.

After her birth, Brown shared on Instagram in 2019 that the little girl was diagnosed with FATCO, a rare genetic limb malformation condition which causes the bones in some of a child’s extremities to “not fully develop.”

“We knew something was wrong when we went in for a routine anatomy ultrasound at 26 weeks and what should have taken 45 minutes, ended up lasting a nerve-wracking two hours,” Brown explained at the time. “We were hesitant to share Evie’s condition publicly for fear that our infant daughter would become the target of mean jokes and cyberbullying. That said, we felt not being open would be even worse and make Evie feel ashamed for something that makes her all the more special in our eyes.”

Evie underwent amputation surgery in August 2020 that went very successfully.

“Evie received some major gifts for her 1st birthday,” the Brown wrote via Instagram on alongside a photo of herself holding her little one in the hospital. “Her surgeon laid the groundwork for her new foot and mobility it will bring, by way of a Boyd amputation. Another gave her some extra mobility in her hand, by clipping her webbing she had in her right hand.”