Sister Wives star Janelle Brown’s son Garrison Brown was laid to rest on Saturday, March 9.

Garrison’s cousin, Emma Brown, shared that the family had held a funeral for Garrison four days after his death by apparent suicide. He was 25.

“Dear Robert, I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could’ve heard before I had to say goodbye. We love you,” Emma wrote in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday. “I don’t even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. I don’t know if I have the right words to say I’ll miss you. I wish I was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved. You were human, you had flaws but never once did I doubt the friendship we had.”

Emma went on to explain that she’ll “always cherish” the memories she shared with her cousin.

“We planned to go on so many backpacking trips but only made it to one. I’ll miss your goofy dad jokes, our coffee runs, the dinners we shared,” she wrote at the time. “The times we watched movies and you always let me put messy face masks all over our faces. You always made sure that I had ate, and made sure I knew I could always talk to you. You were a son, a brother, a soldier, and a friend. If there is a god I hope he’s giving you peace. I love you Robert.”

On Tuesday, March 5, Garrison’s dad, Kody Brown, and mom Janelle, 54, confirmed that their son Garrison had passed away at the age of 25. The police department in Flagstaff, Arizona, confirmed that an investigation was under way, but no foul play was suspected as his death appeared to be caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Kody, 55, and Janelle wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

One day after his death, a police report obtained by Us Weekly revealed that Janelle told law enforcement that her late son sent a message to a group chat that included people who work with the Brown family.

“I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,” Garrison reportedly wrote.

Although Janelle was not in the chat, she told officials she learned about his message and reached out to him. The twosome had a brief conversation before he stopped responding. Following his silence, Garrison’s brother, Gabriel Brown, went to check on him and immediately called the police after discovering Garrison’s body.

Garrison was the son of Sister Wives stars Kody and Janelle. The twosome, who separated in 2022, also share children Logan, 29, Madison, 27, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22 and Savannah together, 19. Additionally, Kody shares Leon, 28, with ex-wife Meri Brown, and Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 20, Truely, 13, with ex-wife Christine Brown. He is also father to Dayton, 23, Aurora, 21, Breanna, 19, Solomon, 12, Ariella, 8, with wife Robyn Brown.