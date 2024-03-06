Garrison Brown’s final text message reportedly sparked concern for his mother, Janelle Brown.

According to a police report obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 6, the Sister Wives star, 54, told law enforcement that her late son sent a message to a group chat that included people who work with the Brown family.

“I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,” Garrison reportedly wrote.

While Janelle was not included in the chat, she reportedly learned about his response and decided to reach out to him. Janelle informed the police that she and Garrison (legal name Robert Garrison Brown) had a brief conversation before he stopped responding.

She then asked her other children if anyone could check on Garrison and her son Gabriel Brown offered to see how his brother was doing. Gabriel reportedly entered Garrison’s home in Flagstaff, Arizona and called the police department upon discovering Garrison’s body.

Us confirmed on Tuesday, March 5, that Garrison died after suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 25. (According to the report, Garrison’s roommates heard a noise on Monday evening but did not check on him because they did not think it was a gunshot wound.)

Later that day, Janelle and ex-husband Kody Brown mourned the loss of their son.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the pair wrote via Instagram at the time. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

In addition to Garrison and Gabriel, 22, Janelle and Kody also share children, 29, Madison, 27, Hunter, 26, and Savanah, 18. Janelle and Kody split in December 2022.

Prior to Garrison’s death, he and his father were not on the best of terms. Kody butted heads with Garrison and Gabriel over the patriarch’s strict COVID-19 rules. While Kody, Gabriel and Garrison were at odds, Janelle was “worried” about her sons’ mental health during season 18 of the TLC reality show, which was filmed in 2022.

“Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything,” she said on camera. “And Garrison just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

In November 2023, Janelle gave an update on where Kody stood with his sons and was hopeful they would make amends in the future.

“Even if they maybe don’t reconcile, but they come to a peace, because I feel like when there’s static in relationships, especially in a parental relationship, it does affect your life,” Janelle exclusively told Us in November 2023. “It does affect them when they don’t have a good [relationship] with their dad. So, I’m hoping that in the future, things can get better.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.