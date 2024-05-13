Cindy Crawford has always put her family first on her way to becoming one of the industry’s most legendary models.

Crawford and Rande Gerber, who tied the knot in 1998, share son Presley Gerber and daughter Kaia Gerber. Both children have followed in their mother’s footsteps.

“I could help guide her and help her navigate,” Crawford told Us Weekly in 2014 of her daughter’s budding modeling career. “I had a great experience and managed to avoid a lot of the pitfalls of the fashion business. So if she did want to do it, I could be her stage mom!”

Before kick-starting her career, Crawford grew up in Illinois with her parents and siblings. She has two sisters and a brother who died of leukemia when he was just 3 years old.

“My dad wanted a boy, so the fourth was the boy and I think that there was a lot of guilt,” Crawford, who was 10 when she lost her brother, recalled on a May 2024 episode of the “Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother” podcast. “There’s like that survivor guilt of the other kids and especially because we knew that my dad really wanted a boy. We felt like, ‘Well, it should’ve been one of us.’”

When it comes to her own perspective on motherhood, Crawford added, “It’s about when you’re showing up for your kids. … They know if they ask me, they’re going to get my real opinion. But if they don’t ask me. … I really try hard, and I’m probably about 70 percent good at this … I try not to offer unsolicited advice.”

Keep scrolling to get to know Crawford’s family:

Rande Gerber

Crawford and the entrepreneur began as friends before sparking their romance.

“We met at my agent’s wedding. When I met him I was still with Richard [Gere] and he didn’t want to go to the wedding with me,” Crawford told Harper’s Bazaar in July 2016. “Rande also had a girlfriend at the time so he wasn’t looking to meet anyone either. That’s the best time to meet someone because that’s when you’re truly yourselves. We became friends and after Richard and I broke up, then we started dating.”

Gerber told Entertainment Tonight in 2015 that the foundation of his relationship with Crawford has helped keep them steady, noting, “You have to just keep that friendship and fun in the relationship.”

Presley Gerber

The couple’s son was born in 1999. Presley has modeled for Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein while remaining deeply committed to promoting mental health awareness. He shared insights into his connection to the cause during a 2023 interview on the “Studio 22” podcast.

“Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do,” Presley said at the time.

Kaia Gerber

Born in 2001, it took Kaia some time to fully become aware of her mother’s modeling impact.

“I was like, ‘I didn’t realize. I knew you were iconic, but …’ I didn’t understand when I was younger,” Gerber said in a February 2024 interview with the Wall Street Journal, adding that she was “starstruck” by her mom after watching The Super Models series. “What she made of her career, there wasn’t really someone’s footsteps to follow.”

Kaia, who started her own modeling career at the age of 10, shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April 2024 that Crawford has been a pivotal part of her journey.

“I remember right before I was going to do my first-ever fashion show, she sat me down and had my whole family gather around and played me compilation videos of models falling,” she recalled. “I think to be like, ‘This is the worst case scenario.’ And I was like, ‘I didn’t even know you could fall this many different ways.’”

Jeffrey Crawford

Cindy’s brother died when he was 3 after battling leukemia. She was 8 years old when he was initially diagnosed at age 2.

“It was so weird, like, for years, my sisters and I would all have these same nightmares, that it should’ve been one of us,” Cindy recalled during her May 2024 episode of the “Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother” podcast.

Inspired by her loss, Cindy has been a vocal advocate for cancer research and longtime supporter of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s pediatric oncology program, where her brother was treated.

John Crawford

Cindy’s dad, an electrician from Illinois, was once skeptical of his daughter’s runway ambitions.

“My dad really didn’t understand that modeling was a real career. He thought modeling was, like, another name for prostitution,” she said in The Super Models, a 2023 documentary series.

Cindy added that he was eventually supportive and accompanied her to the “first modeling appointment” that started her career.

Jennifer Sue Crawford-Moluf

“My mother told me that the face you have at age 25 is the face God gave you, but the face you have after 50 is the face you’ve earned,” Cindy told the Daily Chronicle in 2009, recalling her mom’s best career advice.

Four years later, Cindy reflected on how her parents’ rocky relationship influenced her decisions for the future.

“Unfortunately my parents, you know, were one of those couples that didn’t make it. When they finally did really get divorced, my father would give my mother money every week for child support,” Crawford noted in 2013. “But if he was mad at her because she’d gone out on a date or done something else, he wouldn’t give her the money that week. And that sometimes meant we didn’t get grocery money or gas money. And I saw that and I was like, ‘This will never happen to me. I will never be in that situation where I can’t take care of myself.’”

Chris Crawford

Cindy has long been close with her younger sister Chris. “Congrats to my sister Chris and her husband Bob on 25 years of marriage yesterday!” Cindy wrote via Facebook in 2015. “Happy Anniversary to you two! Orange was the new black….even then.”

Danielle Crawford

In 2021, Cindy shared a snap of herself with Danielle, Chris and their mother. “So nice to be reunited with my mom and sisters. Love you guys,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.