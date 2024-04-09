What better way to prepare for a big event than to study everything that could go wrong first?

Kaia Gerber revealed that her mom Cindy Crawford prepared her for the runway by showing her clips of models falling on the catwalk.

“I remember right before I was going to do my first-ever fashion show, she sat me down and had my whole family gather around and played me compilation videos of models falling,” Gerber, 22, recalled during her appearance on the Monday, April 8, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I think to be like, ‘This is the worst case scenario.’ And I was like, ‘I didn’t even know you could fall this many different ways.’”

Despite the unconventional teaching method that Crawford, 58, employed, it seems to have paid off.

“Knock on wood, I haven’t ever fallen,” Gerber told Fallon, 49. “Maybe she scared me enough that I didn’t fall.”

Gerber made her runway debut in Raf Simon’s Calvin Klein show at New York Fashion Week in September 2017. The then-16-year-old model wowed the fashion industry at the time.

“When Kaia is in the room, everything gets better,” Love magazine editor-in-chief Katie Grand told Vogue at the time. “She’s gorgeous, professional, hardworking, charming, and a ray of beautiful sunshine.”

Perhaps Gerber’s successful runway debut was in part thanks to the minimal number of shows she walked during her first fashion month. At the time, she limited herself to walking in just 18 shows — a relatively low number in comparison with the average runway model.

“I learned the importance of sleep during the course of this season! Taking time for yourself is crucial when you’re surrounded by people all day,” she told Vogue in the same article, adding, “I definitely didn’t know how amazing it would be and how fortunate I would be.”