Colin Farrell’s two sons, James and Henry, don’t judge their dad any easier just because they love him.

“They’re both at this stage in life where they can see pretty much whatever they want,” Farrell, 47, shared with Extra TV on Monday, April 1, while promoting his new Apple TV+ series, Sugar, which premieres on April 5. “A lot of the stuff I’ve done, particularly with the ages that they were, they could never have a look at.”

Farrell, who shares son James, 20, with ex-girlfriend Kim Bordenave and Henry, 14, with Alicja Bachleda-Curús, explained that because his kids can finally watch his films, he now has his own “Rotten Tomatoes committee at home.” The Batman actor added that James and Henry are now his “toughest” critics.

“I mean they’d be sensitive to my feelings, but yeah,” he joked.

Farrell, who has starred in several roles including The Penguin in The Batman, previously revealed that his sons don’t like seeing him play so many villainous characters.

“They’re sick of me being a bad guy,” Farrell said during a 2020 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Which apparently, reading between the lines, leads me to believe that they think I’m OK.”

Although his kids may be harsh on his work, Farrell’s youngest son, Henry, accompanied him to the Oscars in March 2023. The father-son duo wore matching black-and-white tuxedos while celebrating Farrell’s first Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Aside from his work as an actor, Farrell is also a loving father to his two sons, especially when it comes to dealing with hardships.

In May 2021, Farrell and his ex Bordenave, 52, petitioned to be coconservators of Farrell’s oldest son, James, due to his genetic disorder, according to a document obtained by Us Weekly. Per the documents, James was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome, which “causes developmental delays and disabilities and affects the nervous system.”

The petition noted that James was “nonverbal and has issues with his fine motor skills, making him unable to properly care for his own physical health and well-being and requiring him to need assistance in preparing food, eating, bathing and clothing himself.”