The ultimate father-son outing! Colin Farrell walked the Oscars 2023 red carpet with his 13-year-old son, Henry.

Farrell, 46, and Henry were a dynamic duo at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, donning matching black and white tuxedos while attending Hollywood’s biggest event of the year. The Banshees of Inisherin star, for his part, represented his home country on the champagne-colored carpet by sporting an Irish flag pin on his left lapel.

The In Bruges actor told IndieWire earlier this month that he’d be bringing Henry — whom he shares with ex Alicja Bachleda-Curuś — to the awards ceremony. In addition to Henry, Farrell is also father to son James, 19, whom he shares with model Kim Bordenave.

“My youngest fellow will be my plus one. So, the two of us are wearing the same tuxedos and we’re looking forward to it,” he shared.

The Ireland native received his first Oscar nomination this year for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work in The Banshees of Inisherin. The role earned him a Golden Globe for Best Actor — Motion Picture Musical or Comedy in January.

Farrell told IndieWire that he doesn’t have “a f—king shred of expectation in me” when it comes to his chances of taking home the Oscar. “I’ve drilled it into myself now to just go and have a laugh and enjoy the moment.”

The Lobster star added that he was happy to be sharing the ride with his Banshees of Inisherin costars — including Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan, who all garnered Oscar nods this awards season.

“We don’t see each other that much, we live in different countries, so to be around them as much as I have has been f—king magic. It’s been such a balm for the soul,” Farrell said of the cast. “And then also, honest to God, to be at the forefront of celebrating the work of others has been really, really enjoyable. … The sense of community has been extraordinary.”

Farrell may have chosen to bring Henry to the Oscars, but he’s a devoted father to his oldest son as well. In 2007, the Phone Booth actor revealed that James had been diagnosed with the rare neurogenetic disorder Angelman Syndrome, which is characterized by developmental delays, lack of speech, seizures and impaired balance.

The actor and Bordenave, 51, filed for conservatorship of the teenager in May 2021. The petition noted that James is “nonverbal” and “has issues with his fine motor skills, making him unable to properly care for his own physical health and well-being and requiring him to need assistance in preparing food, eating, bathing and clothing himself,” according to documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time.

Farrell spoke highly of James during a February 2008 conversation with Irish talk show host Ryan Tubridy.

“He’s such a celebration, the little fella,” he said. “He’s, as far as I’m concerned, exactly the way he should be.”