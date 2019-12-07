Back to his roots! Connie Britton is very intentional about teaching her 8-year-old son, Eyob, where he came from.

“We talk about it all the time,” the actress, 52, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “There’s a big map of Ethiopia and Africa and in his room, but we also travel back to Africa. We’ve basically been back every other year since I adopted him, and I’m really committed to that. … We just try to be as vocal about his experience and where he came from as possible in our daily lives. I just want him to know what that world is.”

Because the American Horror Story alum adopted Eyob in November 2011 when “he was a baby,” she finds it “even more important” to teach him about Ethopian culture. “He’s, like, a super American kid,” the Massachussetts native explained. “But he’s very proud of being from Ethiopia. I think it’s always made him feel special.”

Thanks to his trips to Africa, Britton’s little one has become “an amazing traveler.” Although she thinks of herself as being “really lucky” with her “great kid,” the Emmy nominee is torn about adopting another.

“Yes and no,” the Nashville alum tells Us when asked if she’s considered giving Eyob a brother or sister. “Once you become a parent, you’re like, ‘Oh, this isn’t super easy. This is challenging!”

In June, the Golden Globe nominee shared her advice for single moms with Us, telling them to “be kind” to themselves. She added, “Being a single mom is a very courageous thing to do, and we need to be kind to our hearts and create as much of a support system as we can. Just know that nobody knows what they’re doing and we kind of have to figure out every single challenge on our own. Sometimes you’re going to hit a home run, and sometimes it’s going to feel like a fail, and that’s life.”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer