Courteney Cox is a proud mom on her daughter Coco’s 20th birthday.

The Friends alum, 59, shared a series of photos via Instagram on Thursday, June 13, from a sweet snap of the duo together to a throwback picture of Coco on the beach. “Happy birthday to my beautiful, sweet, kind, sensitive and creative Coco,” she wrote. “You never cease to make me laugh. I love you sooooo much co to the lo. ♥️♥️♥️.”

Cox, who shares Coco with ex-husband David Arquette, gushed about her daughter on Mother’s Day as well, taking to Instagram to post a photo of the pair embracing. “I feel like I have so many wonderful mother figures in my life that teach me so much,” she wrote on May 12. “Happy Mother’s Day to all. ♥️♥️♥️.”

Her friends and former in-laws shared their love for the duo, with David’s sister Rosanna Arquette commenting, “Happy Mother’s Day mama. Love to you both.” Kristin Chenoweth added, “She is a cutie!”

Related: Courteney Cox Through the Years: Photos of Her ‘Friends’ Era and Beyond Her beauty stands the test of time! Courteney Cox has been a beloved fixture in fans’ lives for decades, thanks to her starring role as Monica Geller on Friends. Throughout her years in show business, the actress has undergone a transformation — from a fresh-faced star in the making to a seasoned celebrity. The Alabama […]

Coco chimed in at the time, writing, “I love you sooooooo much.”

The Scream star has been vocal about the strong bond she has with her daughter. In February 2023, Cox made sure to give Coco a loving shout-out while giving a speech after being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I just want you to know you shine your own unique light and I love you so much, and I’m so proud of you,” Cox said as her daughter watched her. “I’m proud to be your mom.”

After the ceremony, Cox continued to discuss just how meaningful it was to have Coco witness the special moment. “It meant the world to me to look down and see my beautiful daughter. It feels so good that she’s here and that we got a picture together by the star. I don’t know when that’ll happen again,” she told People at the time.

Related: Courteney Cox’s Dating History: Costars, Musicians and More That loving feeling! Courteney Cox’s romantic past is full of bright stars and big names, which echoes her career. After dancing in the dark with Bruce Springsteen in 1984, the Alabama native landed the role of Monica Geller on Friends in 1994 — and she rose to superstardom shortly after. As the show took off, […]

Coco, who is currently in college, FaceTimes with her mom often, Cox shared in an interview with Marie Claire last year.

“I miss that girl every minute,” the actress said, noting that she had just visited her daughter the previous week. “I found myself expecting [to run] into each other’s arms,” she said with a laugh. “But their reunion wasn’t quite so dramatic. I expected her to need more than she does. It’s an adjustment.”

Coco’s father is equally as proud of how she’s grown up. “Happy Birthday Coco!!! I love you and can’t believe you’re 20 today! I hope you have the best birthday and celebrate your brilliance!!!! @cocoarquette_,” he gushed in his own Instagram tribute on Thursday.