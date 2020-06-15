That loving feeling! Courteney Cox’s romantic past is full of bright stars and big names, which echoes her career.

After dancing in the dark with Bruce Springsteen in 1984, the Alabama native landed the role of Monica Geller on Friends in 1994 — and she rose to superstardom shortly after.

As the show took off, Cox’s off-screen dating life became as exciting as some of her onscreen romances. While Monica was hooking up with the likes of Tom Selleck’s Dr. Richard Burke and Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing on the comedy, the actress was cozying up to some of Hollywood’s leading men.

“Relationships are tougher than I thought,” the Cougar Town alum told USA Today in 1997, after ending a six-year relationship with Michael Keaton. “And I’ve got a lot of work to do on myself.”

At the time, the Dirt star revealed she hadn’t given up hope on actors successfully dating one another, adding, “The most important thing is to be with someone who’s creative and passionate about what they do.”

Cox later took her own advice, by marrying fellow Scream star, David Arquette in 1999. The two were together for more than a decade before announcing their split in October 2010. Once the divorce was finalized, the Ace Ventura: Pet Detective actress opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about her dynamic with Arquette outside of marriage.

“He’s my best friend in the world,” Cox said of her ex-husband in January 2013 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I love him.”

The actress did, however, recommend that people try to avoid divorce if possible, noting that in her case it happened to work out. “He is my best friend and we’ve both grown and changed, and I think we both appreciate each other more,” Cox added. “I hope he does. I do.”

That same year, the Bedtime Stories actress found love again with musician Johnny McDaid, whom she got engaged to after six months of dating. The two called off their engagement in 2015, but later rekindled their romance.

“Well, we love each other and we are — yes, we’re happy!” Cox told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2016. McDaid gushed about his love to Us saying, “I know that I’ve never loved like I love this woman.”

Scroll down to see which famous faces Cox has been linked to over the years.