Coco’s got the questions! Courteney Cox’s 15-year-old daughter asked her mom about pregnancy and motherhood in a new interview.

“I’m so uncomfortable it hurts,” the teenager admitted in the Monday, May 11, video, but went on to ask her mom questions submitted by the 9 Months With Courteney Cox Facebook Group.

“[My pregnancy was] exciting, emotional, great,” the Friends alum, 55, said, adding that the first word she associates with her daughter as a baby is “adorable.”

When Coco asked the actress about her pregnancy cravings, the Alabama native admitted she ate a lot of “cottage cheese and tomato.”

“That’s disgusting,” Coco replied.

Cox went on to say that the word pregnancy reminded her of “hormones” and motherhood reminded her of “love.” When Coco snuck in a “Chandler” question, referencing her former TV husband played by Matthew Perry, the Golden Globe nominee asked, “Is that one, really?” and moved on.

The teen called her mom “annoying” when the Cougar Town alum said she was “absolutely adorable curious, [with an] incredible sense of humor and quirky” as a child.

Cox welcomed her daughter in June 2004 with her now-ex-husband, David Arquette, and the former couple currently coparent the high school student.

“We have always just made [Coco] the number one priority,” the actor, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2019 of how they make it work. “We have respect and love for each other and just [are] on the same page. And [with] Coco, we’re just super lucky. As far as teenagers go, it’s a bit tricky, but she’s got a huge heart and she’s really, really a brilliant girl, so we’re very lucky.”

The professional wrestler added at the time: “I was a really wild child, so she’s a lot cooler than I was, a lot more confident than I’d ever been. I think when you have trust and you can be open with them, that helps. Just showing them love, being supportive.”

Season 2 of Cox’s docuseries, 9 Months With Courteney Cox, premiered on Facebook Watch on Sunday, May 10.